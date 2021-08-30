At Encore Dance Center, our motto is “It’s More Than Just Dance, It’s Family,” and after another dance season filled with difficult decisions, uncertainties, and challenges - we were reminded of that once again!
Going into our 36th season, we were hopeful that many of the changes we had to make were temporary. But, as we would find out, they were not. While applying and following the CDC guidelines in-studio, we worked to try and keep our dancers and families feeling safe throughout the entire dance year.
Our biggest obstacle was that we discovered we would have to change the venue that our production was supposed to premiere in. It was heartbreaking that we couldn’t return to our “home” that we’ve performed at for the past 25 years. But with the help of many amazing people, we were able to run two separate shows at the same time throughout the same weekend.
Our show for our younger dancers, Let’s Dance, premiered on a stage that was set up in front of our studio. Family and friends gathered to watch their dancers perform their dances live or through the free live stream we offered to those who couldn’t be there in person.
For our older dancers, we filmed both I Want My MTV and Cinderella: the Ballet at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster. The Fulton Theatre was incredible and willing to help us in any way, shape, or form. Our shows were filmed by Penguin Productions for our families to experience in the comfort of their home, due to the limited seating available at the time. It was absolutely worth it to be able to watch our dancers, especially our twelve seniors, come alive on stage!
This year is one we will cherish forever, and we are so grateful to have been able to create positive memories with our dance family!
