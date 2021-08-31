Expert Service. Hometown Values.
Recently, the Rhoads Energy Family of Companies launched Cool Crew, its new HVAC service. Cool Crew immediately became one of the region’s largest, most experienced teams in the region. Cool Crew consists of more than 50 service technicians from Rhoads Energy and affiliated companies, covering a 150-mile service area across five counties.
Rhoads CEO Michael DeBerdine notes that the company created Cool Crew to better define its position as the area’s leading HVAC provider.
ADVANTAGES FOR HOMEOWNERS
Cool Crew offers customers centralized dispatching, coordinated service and quicker response times. Cool Crew also provides access to a large line of products and resources, plus special financing, and warranties with leading manufacturers like Lennox and Mitsubishi. Cool Crew will also identify new products that offer energy savings, improved air quality and more.
DEEP COMMUNITY ROOTS
Cool Crew is the newest chapter in Rhoads Energy’s history in Lancaster, which dates back to 1917 and involves a long track record of giving back to the community. Cool Crew will maintain its existing local offices in Lancaster and surrounding areas. Residents can look for the Cool Crew logo on trucks, vans, and shirts in the coming weeks
To learn more about our fuel delivery and HVAC services, visit www.rhoadsenergy.com.