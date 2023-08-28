Winner: Garage Doors
Improve the look and value of your home with the help of Shank Door.
First impressions mean everything. That’s why it’s important to give as much care and attention to your home’s exterior as its interior.
Homeowners in Lancaster County and beyond have been trusting their garage doors to Shank Door for 59 years, and LNP|LancasterOnline readers have chosen Shank Door their favorite for garage doors. With a variety of doors available for both residential and commercial clients, Shank Door has grown to be the largest garage door installer across the region.
Although Shank Door has served this community for nearly six decades, the company’s story actually goes back to the 1950s, when Ralph Shank began selling and installing garage doors in Harrisonburg, Virginia. With the heart of a true entrepreneur, Ralph moved to Baltimore for a short time before settling in Myerstown, where he started selling doors out of his basement, in 1964. As his reputation for superior labor, excellent service and quality products grew, so did his business.
In 1973, the business moved to its current Myerstown location, which was originally a farm owned by Ralph’s brother, Aaron Shank. Ralph sold the business in 1976 to the company’s first associate, Ira Mast, who continued its growth by emphasizing those same principles of quality and hard work.
Today, Shank Door employs about 80 people, including a team at its Lancaster warehouse location.
Its services include not only garage doors but also overhead, entry and car wash doors, custom doors, rolling doors, fire doors, horse barn doors, roll-up screens and retractable awnings.
For anyone looking to increase the quality, function and value of their home or businesses, Shank Door has the products and the skilled installation team to make it happen.
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by appointment. They also offer 24-hour emergency service.
For more information, visit www.shankdoor.com or call 717-738-4499.