APPLIANCE REPAIR
1| K & A Appliance
135 Independence Ct #103, Lancaster
2| Seth Energy
45 Doe Run Rd, Manheim
3| Martin Appliance
Various Locations
APPLIANCE STORE
1| Martin Appliance
Various Locations
2| LH Brubaker Appliance & Water Treatment
Various Locations
3| K & A Appliance
135 Independence Ct #103, Lancaster
AUDIO/VIDEO STORE
1| Weebee Audio & Video
25 S Main St, Manheim
2| Stereo Barn
4631 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring
3| TCW-GAV
254 S Esbenshade Rd, Manheim
AWNINGS
1| Overhead Door Company of Lancaster
115 Independence Ct, Lancaster
2| Kreider’s Canvas Service
73 W Main St, Leola
3| George J Grove & Son Inc
1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
BATTERY SUPPLIER
1| Battery Warehouse
1071 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
2| Batteries Plus Bulbs
3023 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
3| Interstate All Battery Center
2359 Oregon Pk #101, Lancaster
BEDDING/MATTRESS STORE
1| Gardner’s Mattress & More
830 Plaza Blvd, Lancaster
2| Martin Furniture & Mattress
Various Locations
3| Lancaster Mattress Company
Various Locations
BIRDING STORE
1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
2| Wild Birds Unlimited
1947 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster
3| Backyard Birding Co
5519 Main St, East Petersburg
CABINETRY
1| Red Rose Cabinetry
740 Rothsville Rd, Lititz
2| GR Mitchell
14 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street
3| Conestoga Country Kitchens
529 Strasburg Pk, Lancaster
CARPET CLEANER
1| Certified Carpet
1855 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
2| Martin’s Flooring
608 Dwight Rd, Denver
3| The Rug Beater Cleaning Enterprises, Inc.
327 S State St, Talmage
CUSTOM COUNTERTOPS
1| Natural Stoneworks
455 Ice Ave, Lancaster
2| Henry Ross & Son, Inc
121 Koser Rd, Lititz
3| Fleming Tile & Marble, Inc
3320 Willow Street Pk S, Willow Street
CUSTOM FRAMING
1| The Framery Etc
1912 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster
2| Lancaster Picture Framing at Grebinger Gallery
2618 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
3| The Framing Concept
328 N Queen St, Lancaster
DECK TREATMENT
1| Atkins Deck Treatment
10 Trinity Dr, Leola
2| JST Painting
35 S Broad St, Lititz
3| DC’s Power Washing
754 Solanco Rd, Quarryville
3| Decks By Jim
914 Louise Ave, Lancaster
DOORS
1| Greenawalt Roofing Company
3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
2| Choice Windows, Doors & More
550 E Main St, New Holland
3| George J Grove & Son Inc
1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
DUCT CLEANERS
1| AdvantaClean of Lancaster
2| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical
1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg
3| Ductz Air Duct Cleaning
5984 Main St, East Petersburg
ELECTRICIAN
1| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical
1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg
2| E&S Electric
119 Zooks Mill Rd, Brownstown
3| Haller Enterprises
Various Locations
EXTERIOR REMODELER
1| Greenawalt Roofing Company
3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
2| George J Grove & Son Inc
1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
3| The Exterior Company
1200 Corporate Blvd, 20A, Lancaster
FIREPLACE/STOVE DEALER
1| LanChester Grill & Hearth
832 Pequea Ave, Gap
2| Bowman’s Stove & Patio
1060 Division Hwy, Ephrata
3| Stermer Brothers Stoves & Spas
2119 New Holland Pk, Lancaster
FLOOR COVERING STORE
1| Certified Carpet
1855 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
2| Martin’s Flooring
608 Dwight Rd, Denver
3| Bomberger’s
555 Furnace Hills Pk, Lititz
FURNITURE CONSIGNMENT
1| Next To New Fine Furniture
573 Willow Rd, Lancaster
2| Burning Bridge Antiques
304 Walnut St, Columbia
3| Stock Swap Furniture Consignments
375 Highland Dr, Mountville
FURNITURE STORE
1| Interiors Home
3130 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
2| Martin Furniture & Mattress
Various Locations
3| Wolf Furniture
2040 Bennett Ave, Lancaster
GARAGE DOORS
1| Overhead Door Company of Lancaster
115 Independence Ct, Lancaster
2| Shank Door
2303 Leaman Rd, Lancaster
3| Lancaster Door Service, LLC
1851 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster
GARDEN CENTER
1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
2| Ken’s Gardens
Various Locations
3| Reiff’s Farm Market & Greenhouse
2902 Rothsville Rd, Ephrata
GREENHOUSE
1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
2| Ken’s Gardens
Various Locations
3| Reiff’s Farm Market & Greenhouse
2902 Rothsville Rd, Ephrata
HARDSCAPING
1| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control
3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster
2| Jim Long Landshapers
3509 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
3| Stuart and Sons Quality Lawn Care
121 Honeysuckle Rd, Nottingham
HARDWARE STORE
1| Bomberger’s
555 Furnace Hills Pk, Lititz
2| PaulB Hardware
50 Wood Corner Rd, Lititz
3| GR Mitchell
14 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street
HEATING/COOLING SERVICE
1| Seth Energy
45 Doe Run Rd, Manheim
2| Haller Enterprises
Various Locations
2| Robert Ranck
2541 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
3| Neffsville, Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Services
1208 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 101, Lancaster
HOME BUILDER
1| EGStoltzfus
474 Mt Sidney Rd, Lancaster
2| Garman Builders
529 E Main St, Lititz
3| Metzler Home Builders
1172 Penn Grant Rd, Lancaster
HOME CLEANING SERVICE
1| Maid Pro
Various Locations
2| Angie’s Custom Cleaning LLC
340 Abbeyville Rd, Lancaster
3| Merry Maids
Various Locations
HOME INSULATION COMPANY
1| Keener Insulating
77 Pitney Rd, Lancaster
2| Lantz Insulation
306 Newport Rd, Leola
3| Foam-Tech Insulation Service
3840 B Ridge Rd, Gordonville
3| Garden Spot Mechanical
336 Hostetter Rd, Manheim
3| Superior Insulation
106 E Oregon Rd, Lititz
3| Weaver Insulators of Leola
399 N. Shirk Rd, New Holland
HOME SECURITY
1| Yarnell Security
131 Elmwood Rd, Lancaster
2| Select Security
Various Locations
3| ADT Security Services
1809 Olde Homestead Ln #103, Lancaster
3| ESCO Security
2010 W Main St, Ephrata
3| Vector Security
3549 Hempland Rd Suite C, Lancaster
INTERIOR DESIGNER
1| Heritage Design Interiors
1064 E Main St, New Holland
2| Arnesen Nolt Interiors
Lancaster
3| Phillips Paint & Decorating Center
136 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster
KITCHEN/BATH REMODELER
1| McLennan Contracting
780 Eden Rd, Lancaster
2| Bareville Kitchens & Design
295 E Main St, Leola
2| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical
1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg
3| Conestoga Country Kitchens
529 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster
3| Garman Builders
529 E Main St, Lititz
3| Re-Bath
1330 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
KITCHEN STORE
1| Zest
Various Locations
2| The Restaurant Store
2209 Old Philadelphia Pk, Lancaster
3| Reading China & Glass
35 S Willowdale Dr, Lancaster
LANDSCAPER
1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
2| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control
3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster
3| McQueen’s Lawn Service
PO Box 35, Millersville
LAWN CARE PROVIDER
1| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control
3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster
2| McQueen’s Lawn Service
PO Box 35, Millersville
3| Stuart and Sons Quality Lawn Care
121 Honeysuckle Rd, Nottingham
LIGHTING GALLERY
1| The Lighting Gallery
1607 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
2| Yale Lighting Concepts & Design
1245 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
3| Olde Mill House Shoppes
105 Strasburg Pk, Lancaster
LOCKSMITH
1| Wizard Lock & Safe Company
218 N Prince St, Lancaster
2| Neff’s Integrated Security
1039 N Christian St, Lancaster
3| Bear’s Lock & Key
3| Russell Safesmith & Locksmith
342 N Queen St, Lancaster
OUTDOOR FURNITURE
1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
2| Bowman’s Stove & Patio
1060 Division Hwy, Ephrata
3| Penn Stone
190 W Ross St, Lancaster
PAINTING COMPANY
1| Superior Color and Restoration
3315 Greenridge Dr, Mountville
2| Two Dudes Painting Company
750 Poplar St, Lancaster
3| AJM Painting
402 Central Manor Rd, Mountville
3| Veterans Pro Painters
503 E Newport Rd, Lititz
PEST CONTROL SPECIALISTS
1| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control
3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster
2| Kirchner Brothers Pest Control
2635 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
3| Ehrlich Pest Control
Various Locations
PLACE TO BUY BUILDING SUPPLIES/MATERIALS
1| Musselman Lumber
Various Locations
2| Lowe’s Home Improvement
Various Locations
3| GR Mitchell
14 Beaver Valley Pk, Willow Street
PLACE TO BUY FIREWOOD
1| Garman’s Coal & Mulch
196 N Erisman Rd, Manheim
2| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
3| Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet
400 Long Lane, Lancaster
PLACE TO BUY GRILLS, SMOKERS & ACCESSORIES
1| Lancaster BBQ Supply
1920A Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster
2| Bomberger’s
555 Furnace Hills Pk, Lititz
3| Stermer Brothers Stoves & Spas
2119 New Holland Pk, Lancaster
PLACE TO BUY HOME DECOR
1| Heritage Design Interiors
1064 E Main St, New Holland
2| Cocalico Creek Country Store
2335 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster
3| Interiors Home
3130 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
PLACE TO BUY LAWN MACHINES/EQUIPMENT
1| Bomberger’s
555 Furnace Hills Pk, Lititz
2| Musser’s Lawn & Garden
1633 Rothsville Rd, Lititz
3| RS Hollinger & Sons
113 W Main St, Mountville
PLACE TO BUY MULCH
1| Landyshade Mulch
1801 ColebrookRd, Lancaster
2| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
3| Kreider Mulch Farms
356 Penn St, Washington Boro
PLACE TO BUY ORIENTAL RUGS
1| Essis and Sons - Carpet One
1320 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
2| Ten Thousand Villages
Various Locations
3| Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Various Locations
PLACE TO BUY PAINT
1| Phillips Paint & Decorating Center
136 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster
2| Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
Various Locations
3| Grauer’s Paint & Decorating
Various Locations
PLACE TO BUY A VACUUM CLEANER
1| Ebersole’s Vacuum Cleaner Sales & Service
20 Beaver Valley Pk, Willow Street
2| Ristenbatt Vacuum
1038 Lancaster Rd, Manheim
3| AAA Vacuum & Sewing Center
1357 Fruitvile Pk, Lancaster
PLACE TO BUY A POOL
1| Crystal Pools
Various Locations
2| Anthony & Sylvan Pools
482 Royer Dr, Lancaster
2| Integrity Pools & Spas Inc
360 Steel Way #2, Lancaster
2| The Spa & Pool Place
2970 Willow Street Pk, Willow Street
3| Fox Pool of Lancaster Inc
245 Bloomfield Dr, #102, Lititz
PLACE TO BUY POOL/SPA SUPPLIES
1| The Spa & Pool Place
2970 Willow Street Pk, Willow Street
2| Integrity Pools & Spas Inc
360 Steel Way #2, Lancaster
3| Crystal Pools
Various Locations
PLACE TO BUY WINDOW TREATMENTS
1| Phillips Paint & Decorating Center
136 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster
2| Heritage Design Interiors
1064 E Main St, New Holland
3| Budget Blinds
1923 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster
3| Custom Drapery and Design
95 Willow Valley Sq, Lancaster
PLUMBING COMPANY
1| Neffsville, Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Services
1208 Harrisburg Pk, Lancaster
2| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical
1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg
3| Ranck Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
2541 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
REAL ESTATE AGENT
1| Cheryl Fuss
Gateway Realty, 120 North Pointe Blvd, Lancaster
2| Dawn Brill-Cooper
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty,
215 S Centerville Rd. Lancaster
3| Angie Melendez
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty,
215 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
1| Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty
Various Locations
2| Gateway Realty
120 North Pointe Blvd, #200, Lancaster
3| Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
1000 N Prince St, Lancaster
ROOFING
1| Greenawalt Roofing Company
3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
2| George J Grove & Son Inc
1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
3| Armor Roofing and Renovations
715 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
SEPTIC SERVICES
1| John Kline Septic Services
3869 Old Harrisburg Pk, Mount Joy
2| Thomas Erb and Sons
Various Locations
3| Kauffman’s Septic Service LLC
236 Governor Stable Rd, Bainbridge
SIDING
1| George J Grove & Son Inc
1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
2| Greenawalt Roofing Company
3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
3| The Exterior Company
1200 Corporate Blvd, 20A, Lancaster
SPOUTING
1| Greenawalt Roofing Company
3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
2| George J Grove & Son Inc
1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
3| Ralph L. Wilhelm Jr. Inc. Seamless Spouting
1159 Furniss Rd, Peach Bottom
TREE SERVICE
1| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control
3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster
2| Martin Tree Service
950 East Earl Rd, New Holland
3| Doug’s Tree Service
1145 Ridge Ave, Columbia
WATER GARDEN DESIGNER/SUPPLIER
1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
2| CE Pontz Sons
2355 New Holland Pk, Lancaster
2| Ziegler’s Ponds and Aquatic Nursery
164 Manor Church Rd, Columbia
3| Home Grown Outdoor Finishes Inc
189 Ridgeview Rd S, Elizabethtown
3| Integrity Land Works
3817 Elizabethtown Rd, Manheim
3| Ken’s Gardens: Garden Center & Greenhouse
Various Locations
3| Perfect Pots Container Gardens & Greenhouse
745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg
WATER TREATMENT COMPANY
1| Martin Water Conditioning
Various Locations
2| Miller & Sons Salt & Water Conditioning
2021 Horseshoe Rd, Lancaster
3| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical
1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg
WINDOW DEALER/INSTALLER
1| Greenawalt Roofing Company
3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
2| Choice Windows, Doors & More
550 E Main St, New Holland
2| George J Grove & Son Inc
1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
3| Brian Rothweiler & Sons
1619 Columbia Ave, Lancaster