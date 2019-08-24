Feature Flowers 2.jpg
APPLIANCE REPAIR

1| K & A Appliance

135 Independence Ct #103, Lancaster

2| Seth Energy

45 Doe Run Rd, Manheim

3| Martin Appliance

Various Locations

APPLIANCE STORE

1| Martin Appliance

Various Locations

2| LH Brubaker Appliance & Water Treatment

Various Locations

3| K & A Appliance

135 Independence Ct #103, Lancaster

AUDIO/VIDEO STORE

1| Weebee Audio & Video

25 S Main St, Manheim

2| Stereo Barn

4631 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring

3| TCW-GAV

254 S Esbenshade Rd, Manheim

AWNINGS

1| Overhead Door Company of Lancaster

115 Independence Ct, Lancaster

2| Kreider’s Canvas Service

73 W Main St, Leola

3| George J Grove & Son Inc

1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

BATTERY SUPPLIER

1| Battery Warehouse

1071 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

2| Batteries Plus Bulbs

3023 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

3| Interstate All Battery Center

2359 Oregon Pk #101, Lancaster

BEDDING/MATTRESS STORE

1| Gardner’s Mattress & More

830 Plaza Blvd, Lancaster

2| Martin Furniture & Mattress

Various Locations

3| Lancaster Mattress Company

Various Locations

BIRDING STORE

1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

2| Wild Birds Unlimited

1947 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster

3| Backyard Birding Co

5519 Main St, East Petersburg

CABINETRY

1| Red Rose Cabinetry

740 Rothsville Rd, Lititz

2| GR Mitchell

14 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street

3| Conestoga Country Kitchens

529 Strasburg Pk, Lancaster

CARPET CLEANER

1| Certified Carpet

1855 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

2| Martin’s Flooring

608 Dwight Rd, Denver

3| The Rug Beater Cleaning Enterprises, Inc.

327 S State St, Talmage

CUSTOM COUNTERTOPS

1| Natural Stoneworks

455 Ice Ave, Lancaster

2| Henry Ross & Son, Inc

121 Koser Rd, Lititz

3| Fleming Tile & Marble, Inc

3320 Willow Street Pk S, Willow Street

CUSTOM FRAMING

1| The Framery Etc

1912 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster

2| Lancaster Picture Framing at Grebinger Gallery

2618 Lititz Pk, Lancaster

3| The Framing Concept

328 N Queen St, Lancaster

DECK TREATMENT

1| Atkins Deck Treatment

10 Trinity Dr, Leola

2| JST Painting

35 S Broad St, Lititz

3| DC’s Power Washing

754 Solanco Rd, Quarryville

3| Decks By Jim

914 Louise Ave, Lancaster

DOORS

1| Greenawalt Roofing Company

3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster

2| Choice Windows, Doors & More

550 E Main St, New Holland

3| George J Grove & Son Inc

1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

DUCT CLEANERS

1| AdvantaClean of Lancaster

2| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg

3| Ductz Air Duct Cleaning

5984 Main St, East Petersburg

ELECTRICIAN

1| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg

2| E&S Electric

119 Zooks Mill Rd, Brownstown

3| Haller Enterprises

Various Locations

EXTERIOR REMODELER

1| Greenawalt Roofing Company

3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster

2| George J Grove & Son Inc

1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

3| The Exterior Company

1200 Corporate Blvd, 20A, Lancaster

FIREPLACE/STOVE DEALER

1| LanChester Grill & Hearth

832 Pequea Ave, Gap

2| Bowman’s Stove & Patio

1060 Division Hwy, Ephrata

3| Stermer Brothers Stoves & Spas

2119 New Holland Pk, Lancaster

FLOOR COVERING STORE

1| Certified Carpet

1855 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

2| Martin’s Flooring

608 Dwight Rd, Denver

3| Bomberger’s

555 Furnace Hills Pk, Lititz

FURNITURE CONSIGNMENT

1| Next To New Fine Furniture

573 Willow Rd, Lancaster

2| Burning Bridge Antiques

304 Walnut St, Columbia

3| Stock Swap Furniture Consignments

375 Highland Dr, Mountville

FURNITURE STORE

1| Interiors Home

3130 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

2| Martin Furniture & Mattress

Various Locations

3| Wolf Furniture

2040 Bennett Ave, Lancaster

GARAGE DOORS

1| Overhead Door Company of Lancaster

115 Independence Ct, Lancaster

2| Shank Door

2303 Leaman Rd, Lancaster

3| Lancaster Door Service, LLC

1851 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster

GARDEN CENTER

1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

2| Ken’s Gardens

Various Locations

3| Reiff’s Farm Market & Greenhouse

2902 Rothsville Rd, Ephrata

GREENHOUSE

1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

2| Ken’s Gardens

Various Locations

3| Reiff’s Farm Market & Greenhouse

2902 Rothsville Rd, Ephrata

HARDSCAPING

1| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control

3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster

2| Jim Long Landshapers

3509 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

3| Stuart and Sons Quality Lawn Care

121 Honeysuckle Rd, Nottingham

HARDWARE STORE

1| Bomberger’s

555 Furnace Hills Pk, Lititz

2| PaulB Hardware

50 Wood Corner Rd, Lititz

3| GR Mitchell

14 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street

HEATING/COOLING SERVICE

1| Seth Energy

45 Doe Run Rd, Manheim

2| Haller Enterprises

Various Locations

2| Robert Ranck

2541 Marietta Ave, Lancaster

3| Neffsville, Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Services

1208 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 101, Lancaster

HOME BUILDER

1| EGStoltzfus

474 Mt Sidney Rd, Lancaster

2| Garman Builders

529 E Main St, Lititz

3| Metzler Home Builders

1172 Penn Grant Rd, Lancaster

HOME CLEANING SERVICE

1| Maid Pro

Various Locations

2| Angie’s Custom Cleaning LLC

340 Abbeyville Rd, Lancaster

3| Merry Maids

Various Locations

HOME INSULATION COMPANY

1| Keener Insulating

77 Pitney Rd, Lancaster

2| Lantz Insulation

306 Newport Rd, Leola

3| Foam-Tech Insulation Service

3840 B Ridge Rd, Gordonville

3| Garden Spot Mechanical

336 Hostetter Rd, Manheim

3| Superior Insulation

106 E Oregon Rd, Lititz

3| Weaver Insulators of Leola

399 N. Shirk Rd, New Holland

HOME SECURITY

1| Yarnell Security

131 Elmwood Rd, Lancaster

2| Select Security

Various Locations

3| ADT Security Services

1809 Olde Homestead Ln #103, Lancaster

3| ESCO Security

2010 W Main St, Ephrata

3| Vector Security

3549 Hempland Rd Suite C, Lancaster

INTERIOR DESIGNER

1| Heritage Design Interiors

1064 E Main St, New Holland

2| Arnesen Nolt Interiors

Lancaster

3| Phillips Paint & Decorating Center

136 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster

KITCHEN/BATH REMODELER

1| McLennan Contracting

780 Eden Rd, Lancaster

2| Bareville Kitchens & Design

295 E Main St, Leola

2| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg

3| Conestoga Country Kitchens

529 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster

3| Garman Builders

529 E Main St, Lititz

3| Re-Bath

1330 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

KITCHEN STORE

1| Zest

Various Locations

2| The Restaurant Store

2209 Old Philadelphia Pk, Lancaster

3| Reading China & Glass

35 S Willowdale Dr, Lancaster

LANDSCAPER

1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

2| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control

3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster

3| McQueen’s Lawn Service

PO Box 35, Millersville

LAWN CARE PROVIDER

1| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control

3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster

2| McQueen’s Lawn Service

PO Box 35, Millersville

3| Stuart and Sons Quality Lawn Care

121 Honeysuckle Rd, Nottingham

LIGHTING GALLERY

1| The Lighting Gallery

1607 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

2| Yale Lighting Concepts & Design

1245 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

3| Olde Mill House Shoppes

105 Strasburg Pk, Lancaster

LOCKSMITH

1| Wizard Lock & Safe Company

218 N Prince St, Lancaster

2| Neff’s Integrated Security

1039 N Christian St, Lancaster

3| Bear’s Lock & Key

3| Russell Safesmith & Locksmith

342 N Queen St, Lancaster

OUTDOOR FURNITURE

1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

2| Bowman’s Stove & Patio

1060 Division Hwy, Ephrata

3| Penn Stone

190 W Ross St, Lancaster

PAINTING COMPANY

1| Superior Color and Restoration

3315 Greenridge Dr, Mountville

2| Two Dudes Painting Company

750 Poplar St, Lancaster

3| AJM Painting

402 Central Manor Rd, Mountville

3| Veterans Pro Painters

503 E Newport Rd, Lititz

PEST CONTROL SPECIALISTS

1| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control

3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster

2| Kirchner Brothers Pest Control

2635 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

3| Ehrlich Pest Control

Various Locations

PLACE TO BUY BUILDING SUPPLIES/MATERIALS

1| Musselman Lumber

Various Locations

2| Lowe’s Home Improvement

Various Locations

3| GR Mitchell

14 Beaver Valley Pk, Willow Street

PLACE TO BUY FIREWOOD

1| Garman’s Coal & Mulch

196 N Erisman Rd, Manheim

2| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

3| Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet

400 Long Lane, Lancaster

PLACE TO BUY GRILLS, SMOKERS & ACCESSORIES

1| Lancaster BBQ Supply

1920A Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster

2| Bomberger’s

555 Furnace Hills Pk, Lititz

3| Stermer Brothers Stoves & Spas

2119 New Holland Pk, Lancaster

PLACE TO BUY HOME DECOR

1| Heritage Design Interiors

1064 E Main St, New Holland

2| Cocalico Creek Country Store

2335 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster

3| Interiors Home

3130 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

PLACE TO BUY LAWN MACHINES/EQUIPMENT

1| Bomberger’s

555 Furnace Hills Pk, Lititz

2| Musser’s Lawn & Garden

1633 Rothsville Rd, Lititz

3| RS Hollinger & Sons

113 W Main St, Mountville

PLACE TO BUY MULCH

1| Landyshade Mulch

1801 ColebrookRd, Lancaster

2| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

3| Kreider Mulch Farms

356 Penn St, Washington Boro

PLACE TO BUY ORIENTAL RUGS

1| Essis and Sons - Carpet One

1320 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

2| Ten Thousand Villages

Various Locations

3| Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Various Locations

PLACE TO BUY PAINT

1| Phillips Paint & Decorating Center

136 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster

2| Sherwin-Williams Paint Store

Various Locations

3| Grauer’s Paint & Decorating

Various Locations

PLACE TO BUY A VACUUM CLEANER

1| Ebersole’s Vacuum Cleaner Sales & Service

20 Beaver Valley Pk, Willow Street

2| Ristenbatt Vacuum

1038 Lancaster Rd, Manheim

3| AAA Vacuum & Sewing Center

1357 Fruitvile Pk, Lancaster

PLACE TO BUY A POOL

1| Crystal Pools

Various Locations

2| Anthony & Sylvan Pools

482 Royer Dr, Lancaster

2| Integrity Pools & Spas Inc

360 Steel Way #2, Lancaster

2| The Spa & Pool Place

2970 Willow Street Pk, Willow Street

3| Fox Pool of Lancaster Inc

245 Bloomfield Dr, #102, Lititz

PLACE TO BUY POOL/SPA SUPPLIES

1| The Spa & Pool Place

2970 Willow Street Pk, Willow Street

2| Integrity Pools & Spas Inc

360 Steel Way #2, Lancaster

3| Crystal Pools

Various Locations

PLACE TO BUY WINDOW TREATMENTS

1| Phillips Paint & Decorating Center

136 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster

2| Heritage Design Interiors

1064 E Main St, New Holland

3| Budget Blinds

1923 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster

3| Custom Drapery and Design

95 Willow Valley Sq, Lancaster

PLUMBING COMPANY

1| Neffsville, Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Services

1208 Harrisburg Pk, Lancaster

2| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg

3| Ranck Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

2541 Marietta Ave, Lancaster

REAL ESTATE AGENT

1| Cheryl Fuss

Gateway Realty, 120 North Pointe Blvd, Lancaster

2| Dawn Brill-Cooper

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty,

215 S Centerville Rd. Lancaster

3| Angie Melendez

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty,

215 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster

REAL ESTATE COMPANY

1| Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

Various Locations

2| Gateway Realty

120 North Pointe Blvd, #200, Lancaster

3| Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

1000 N Prince St, Lancaster

ROOFING

1| Greenawalt Roofing Company

3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster

2| George J Grove & Son Inc

1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

3| Armor Roofing and Renovations

715 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

SEPTIC SERVICES

1| John Kline Septic Services

3869 Old Harrisburg Pk, Mount Joy

2| Thomas Erb and Sons

Various Locations

3| Kauffman’s Septic Service LLC

236 Governor Stable Rd, Bainbridge

SIDING

1| George J Grove & Son Inc

1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

2| Greenawalt Roofing Company

3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster

3| The Exterior Company

1200 Corporate Blvd, 20A, Lancaster

SPOUTING

1| Greenawalt Roofing Company

3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster

2| George J Grove & Son Inc

1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

3| Ralph L. Wilhelm Jr. Inc. Seamless Spouting

1159 Furniss Rd, Peach Bottom

TREE SERVICE

1| Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape and Pest Control

3055 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster

2| Martin Tree Service

950 East Earl Rd, New Holland

3| Doug’s Tree Service

1145 Ridge Ave, Columbia

WATER GARDEN DESIGNER/SUPPLIER

1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

2| CE Pontz Sons

2355 New Holland Pk, Lancaster

2| Ziegler’s Ponds and Aquatic Nursery

164 Manor Church Rd, Columbia

3| Home Grown Outdoor Finishes Inc

189 Ridgeview Rd S, Elizabethtown

3| Integrity Land Works

3817 Elizabethtown Rd, Manheim

3| Ken’s Gardens: Garden Center & Greenhouse

Various Locations

3| Perfect Pots Container Gardens & Greenhouse

745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg

WATER TREATMENT COMPANY

1| Martin Water Conditioning

Various Locations

2| Miller & Sons Salt & Water Conditioning

2021 Horseshoe Rd, Lancaster

3| Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

1184 Enterprise Rd, East Petersburg

WINDOW DEALER/INSTALLER

1| Greenawalt Roofing Company

3530 Marietta Ave, Lancaster

2| Choice Windows, Doors & More

550 E Main St, New Holland

2| George J Grove & Son Inc

1219 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

3| Brian Rothweiler & Sons

1619 Columbia Ave, Lancaster