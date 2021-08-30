Black-eyed susans
Black-eyed susans 

 Suzette Wenger

APPLIANCE REPAIR

1. Martin Appliance

2. K&A Appliance

3. Longenecker’s Hardware

APPLIANCE STORE

1. Martin Appliance

2. K&A Appliance

3. Longeneckers True Value

AWNINGS

1. Kreider’s Canvas

2. George J Grove & Son Inc

3. Overhead Door Company of Lancaster

BATTERY SUPPLIER

1. Battery Warehouse

2. Batteries Plus Bulbs

3. Interstate All Battery Center

BIRDING STORE

1. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

2. Esbenshade’s Garden Centers & Greenhouse

3. Wild Birds Unlimited

CABINETRY

1. GR Mitchell Inc

2. Red Rose Cabinetry

3. Conestoga Country Kitchens

CARPET CLEANER

1. Martin’s Flooring

2. Certified Carpet

3. The Rug Beater Cleaning Enterprises, Inc

COUNTERTOPS

1. Henry Ross & Son

2. Indoor City

2. Natural Stoneworks

3. Bomberger's Store

DECK TREATMENT

1. Atkins Deck

2. JST Painting

3. Castle Rock Landscape & Light

3. Stump's Decks & Porches

DOORS

1. George J Grove & Son, Inc

2. Choice Windows, Doors & More

3. Greenawalt Roofing Company

ELECTRICIAN

1. Haller Enterprises

2. Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

3. E&S Electric, Inc

3. Lapp Electric

EXTERIOR REMODELING

1. The Exterior Company

2. George J Grove & Son Inc

3. Choice Windows, Doors & More

FIREPLACE/STOVE DEALER

1. Bowman’s Stove & Patio

2. LanChester Grill & Hearth

3. Smokestack Masonry

3. Stermer Brothers Stoves & Spas

FLOOR COVERING STORE

1. Martin’s Flooring

2. Essis and Sons Carpet One Floor & Home

3. Bomberger’s Store

FRAMING

1. Lancaster Picture Framing at Grebinger Gallery

2. The Framery Etc

3. The Framing Concept

FURNITURE CONSIGNMENT

1. Next To New Fine Furniture

2. Garden Spot Furniture Inc

3. Stock Swap Furniture Consignments

FURNITURE STORE

1. Interiors Home

2. Martin Furniture & Mattress

2. Martin's Furniture

3. Sensenig’s Furniture

GARAGE DOORS

1. Overhead Door Company of Lancaster

2. Shank Door

3. Lancaster Door Service, LLC

GARDEN CENTER

1. Esbenshade’s Garden Centers

2. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

3. Ken’s Gardens

GREENHOUSE

1. Esbenshade’s Garden Centers

2. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

3. Ken’s Gardens

GRILLS, SMOKERS & ACCESSORIES

1. Lancaster BBQ Supply

2. GR Mitchell Inc

3. Bomberger's Store

HARDSCAPING

1. Castle Rock Landscape & Light

2. Jim Long Landshapers

3. Sauder's Hardscape Supply

HARDWARE STORE

1. GR Mitchell Inc

2. Bomberger’s Store

3. PaulB Hardware

HEATING/COOLING SERVICE

1. Rhoads Energy

2. Seth Energy

3. Haller Enterprises

HOME BUILDER

1. Metzler Home Builders Inc

2. Garman Builders

3. EGStoltzfus

HOME CLEANING SERVICE

1. MaidPro

2. Maid in America, Lancaster, PA

3. Garman’s Cleaning

HOME INSULATION COMPANY

1. Keener Insulating & Supply Inc

2. Lantz Insulation

3. Barrier Spray Foam, LLC

HOME SECURITY

1. Yarnell Security Systems

2. ADT Security Services

3. Choice Security Services LLC

INTERIOR DESIGNER

1. Arnesen Nolt Interiors

2. Interiors Home

3. Heritage Design Interiors Inc. Window Treatments & Home Decor

KITCHEN/BATH REMODELER

1. Choice Windows, Doors & More

2. Haller Enterprises

3. McLennan Contracting, Inc

LANDSCAPER

1. Border Magic by Fidelis Partners, LLC

2. Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape & Pest Control

3. Castle Rock Landscape & Light

LAWN CARE PROVIDER

1. Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape & Pest Control

2. Prolawn of Pennsylvania

3. Castle Rock Landscape & Light

MATTRESS STORE

1. Gardner’s Mattress & More

2. Martin Furniture & Mattress

2. Martin's Furniture

3. Lancaster Mattress Company

OUTDOOR FURNITURE

1. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

2. Interiors Home

3. Bowman’s Stove & Patio

PAINTING COMPANY

1. Superior Color & Restoration

2. Two Dudes Painting Company

3. JF&M Painting Co.

PEST CONTROL SPECIALISTS

1. Kirchner’s Pest Control

2. Dominion Pest Control LLC

3. Ehrlich Pest Control

PLACE TO BUY BUILDING SUPPLIES/MATERIALS

1. Musselman Lumber

2. GR Mitchell Inc

3. Lezzer Lumber

PLACE TO BUY FIREWOOD

1. Garman’s Coal & Mulch

2. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

3. Rineer Family Farms LLC

PLACE TO BUY MULCH

1. Landyshade Mulch

2. Garman’s Coal & Mulch

3. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

PLACE TO BUY PAINT

1. Phillips Paint & Decorating Center

2. GR Mitchell Inc

3. Grauer’s Paint & Decorating

PLACE TO BUY SHEDS AND OUTDOOR STRUCTURES

1. Fox Country Sheds

2. Black Bear Sheds, LLC

3. Glick Woodworks

PLACE TO BUY WINDOW TREATMENTS

1. Phillips Paint & Decorating Center

2. Interiors Home

3. Grauer’s Paint & Decorating

PLUMBING COMPANY

1. Ranck Plumbing, Heating & A/C

2. Haller Enterprises

3. Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical

POWER WASHER

1. Lancaster Power Wash

2. Exclusive Power Washing

3. Atkins Deck

REAL ESTATE AGENT

1. Cheryl Fuss

2. The Meier-McPhee Team

3. Matthew Koch

REAL ESTATE COMPANY

1. Keller Williams Elite

2. Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty

3. Gateway Realty

ROOFING

1. The Exterior Company

2. Greenawalt Roofing Company

3. George J Grove & Son, Inc

SEPTIC SERVICES

1. John Kline Septic Services

2. Fins Environmental Service LLC

2. Thomas H. Erb & Sons, Inc

3. Kline's Septic Services

SIDING

1. The Exterior Company

2. George J Grove & Son Inc

3. Greenawalt Roofing Company

SOLAR INSTALLATION

1. Sunrun

2. Bright Eye Solar

3. KC Green Energy

SPOUTING

1. The Exterior Company

2. George J Grove & Son Inc

3. Greenawalt Roofing Company

TREE SERVICE

1. Doug's Tree Service

2. Premier Tree Service Inc.

3. BTS Property Services, LLC

WATER GARDEN DESIGNER/SUPPLIER

1. Ken’s Gardens

2. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

3. Esbenshade’s Garden Centers & Greenhouse

WATER TREATMENT COMPANY

1. Martin Water Conditioning

2. Ranck Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

3. Haller Enterprises

3. Miller & Sons, Salt & Water Conditioning, Inc

WINDOW DEALER/INSTALLER

1. Choice Windows, Doors & More

2. George J Grove & Son, Inc

3. Brian Rothweiler & Sons