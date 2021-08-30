APPLIANCE REPAIR
1. Martin Appliance
2. K&A Appliance
3. Longenecker’s Hardware
APPLIANCE STORE
1. Martin Appliance
2. K&A Appliance
3. Longeneckers True Value
AWNINGS
1. Kreider’s Canvas
2. George J Grove & Son Inc
3. Overhead Door Company of Lancaster
BATTERY SUPPLIER
1. Battery Warehouse
2. Batteries Plus Bulbs
3. Interstate All Battery Center
BIRDING STORE
1. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
2. Esbenshade’s Garden Centers & Greenhouse
3. Wild Birds Unlimited
CABINETRY
1. GR Mitchell Inc
2. Red Rose Cabinetry
3. Conestoga Country Kitchens
CARPET CLEANER
1. Martin’s Flooring
2. Certified Carpet
3. The Rug Beater Cleaning Enterprises, Inc
COUNTERTOPS
1. Henry Ross & Son
2. Indoor City
2. Natural Stoneworks
3. Bomberger's Store
DECK TREATMENT
1. Atkins Deck
2. JST Painting
3. Castle Rock Landscape & Light
3. Stump's Decks & Porches
DOORS
1. George J Grove & Son, Inc
2. Choice Windows, Doors & More
3. Greenawalt Roofing Company
ELECTRICIAN
1. Haller Enterprises
2. Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical
3. E&S Electric, Inc
3. Lapp Electric
EXTERIOR REMODELING
1. The Exterior Company
2. George J Grove & Son Inc
3. Choice Windows, Doors & More
FIREPLACE/STOVE DEALER
1. Bowman’s Stove & Patio
2. LanChester Grill & Hearth
3. Smokestack Masonry
3. Stermer Brothers Stoves & Spas
FLOOR COVERING STORE
1. Martin’s Flooring
2. Essis and Sons Carpet One Floor & Home
3. Bomberger’s Store
FRAMING
1. Lancaster Picture Framing at Grebinger Gallery
2. The Framery Etc
3. The Framing Concept
FURNITURE CONSIGNMENT
1. Next To New Fine Furniture
2. Garden Spot Furniture Inc
3. Stock Swap Furniture Consignments
FURNITURE STORE
1. Interiors Home
2. Martin Furniture & Mattress
2. Martin's Furniture
3. Sensenig’s Furniture
GARAGE DOORS
1. Overhead Door Company of Lancaster
2. Shank Door
3. Lancaster Door Service, LLC
GARDEN CENTER
1. Esbenshade’s Garden Centers
2. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
3. Ken’s Gardens
GREENHOUSE
1. Esbenshade’s Garden Centers
2. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
3. Ken’s Gardens
GRILLS, SMOKERS & ACCESSORIES
1. Lancaster BBQ Supply
2. GR Mitchell Inc
3. Bomberger's Store
HARDSCAPING
1. Castle Rock Landscape & Light
2. Jim Long Landshapers
3. Sauder's Hardscape Supply
HARDWARE STORE
1. GR Mitchell Inc
2. Bomberger’s Store
3. PaulB Hardware
HEATING/COOLING SERVICE
1. Rhoads Energy
2. Seth Energy
3. Haller Enterprises
HOME BUILDER
1. Metzler Home Builders Inc
2. Garman Builders
3. EGStoltzfus
HOME CLEANING SERVICE
1. MaidPro
2. Maid in America, Lancaster, PA
3. Garman’s Cleaning
HOME INSULATION COMPANY
1. Keener Insulating & Supply Inc
2. Lantz Insulation
3. Barrier Spray Foam, LLC
HOME SECURITY
2. ADT Security Services
3. Choice Security Services LLC
INTERIOR DESIGNER
1. Arnesen Nolt Interiors
2. Interiors Home
3. Heritage Design Interiors Inc. Window Treatments & Home Decor
KITCHEN/BATH REMODELER
1. Choice Windows, Doors & More
2. Haller Enterprises
3. McLennan Contracting, Inc
LANDSCAPER
1. Border Magic by Fidelis Partners, LLC
2. Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape & Pest Control
3. Castle Rock Landscape & Light
LAWN CARE PROVIDER
1. Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape & Pest Control
2. Prolawn of Pennsylvania
3. Castle Rock Landscape & Light
MATTRESS STORE
1. Gardner’s Mattress & More
2. Martin Furniture & Mattress
2. Martin's Furniture
3. Lancaster Mattress Company
OUTDOOR FURNITURE
1. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
2. Interiors Home
3. Bowman’s Stove & Patio
PAINTING COMPANY
1. Superior Color & Restoration
2. Two Dudes Painting Company
3. JF&M Painting Co.
PEST CONTROL SPECIALISTS
1. Kirchner’s Pest Control
3. Ehrlich Pest Control
PLACE TO BUY BUILDING SUPPLIES/MATERIALS
1. Musselman Lumber
2. GR Mitchell Inc
3. Lezzer Lumber
PLACE TO BUY FIREWOOD
1. Garman’s Coal & Mulch
2. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
3. Rineer Family Farms LLC
PLACE TO BUY MULCH
1. Landyshade Mulch
2. Garman’s Coal & Mulch
3. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
PLACE TO BUY PAINT
1. Phillips Paint & Decorating Center
2. GR Mitchell Inc
3. Grauer’s Paint & Decorating
PLACE TO BUY SHEDS AND OUTDOOR STRUCTURES
2. Black Bear Sheds, LLC
3. Glick Woodworks
PLACE TO BUY WINDOW TREATMENTS
1. Phillips Paint & Decorating Center
2. Interiors Home
3. Grauer’s Paint & Decorating
PLUMBING COMPANY
1. Ranck Plumbing, Heating & A/C
2. Haller Enterprises
3. Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical
POWER WASHER
1. Lancaster Power Wash
2. Exclusive Power Washing
3. Atkins Deck
REAL ESTATE AGENT
1. Cheryl Fuss
2. The Meier-McPhee Team
3. Matthew Koch
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
1. Keller Williams Elite
2. Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty
3. Gateway Realty
ROOFING
1. The Exterior Company
2. Greenawalt Roofing Company
3. George J Grove & Son, Inc
SEPTIC SERVICES
1. John Kline Septic Services
2. Fins Environmental Service LLC
2. Thomas H. Erb & Sons, Inc
3. Kline's Septic Services
SIDING
1. The Exterior Company
2. George J Grove & Son Inc
3. Greenawalt Roofing Company
SOLAR INSTALLATION
1. Sunrun
2. Bright Eye Solar
3. KC Green Energy
SPOUTING
1. The Exterior Company
2. George J Grove & Son Inc
3. Greenawalt Roofing Company
TREE SERVICE
2. Premier Tree Service Inc.
3. BTS Property Services, LLC
WATER GARDEN DESIGNER/SUPPLIER
1. Ken’s Gardens
2. Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
3. Esbenshade’s Garden Centers & Greenhouse
WATER TREATMENT COMPANY
1. Martin Water Conditioning
2. Ranck Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
3. Haller Enterprises
3. Miller & Sons, Salt & Water Conditioning, Inc
WINDOW DEALER/INSTALLER
1. Choice Windows, Doors & More
2. George J Grove & Son, Inc
3. Brian Rothweiler & Sons