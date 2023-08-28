Winner: Roofing
Greenawalt Roofing Company, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a locally-owned business specializing in residential and commercial exterior services. With nearly two decades of experience, the company has established itself as one of the leading exterior companies in the state, providing top-notch roofing and exterior services to both residential and commercial customers.
Founded in 2004 by Travis Greenawalt, Greenawalt Roofing Company’s mission has always been to deliver exceptional roofing services to homeowners. Over the years, the company has experienced significant growth, expanding its services to cover most of Pennsylvania and neighboring states, with a second location just south of Pittsburgh. Notably, Greenawalt Roofing’s journey has been marked by continuous expansion into new services, including Siding, Gutters, Storm Restoration, and Commercial Services. Their expertise and professionalism have made them the go-to choice for diverse exterior needs, serving residential homes and commercial spaces such as HOAs, Student Housing, and Corporate Buildings.
What sets Greenawalt Roofing Company apart is its unwavering commitment to excellence and unmatched dedication to customer satisfaction. Quality is at the heart of everything they do, from the materials they use to the techniques they employ – never compromising on excellence. The company takes immense pride in providing top-notch service that goes above and beyond customers’ expectations. Understanding the paramount importance of trust in the roofing industry, Greenawalt Roofing Company strives to earn the trust of its customers through professionalism, reliability, and transparent communication. They are dedicated to being there for their customers every step of the way, ensuring their satisfaction and peace of mind. This strong dedication to customer satisfaction has played a pivotal role in building a stellar reputation that drives the company’s continued growth.
As a leader in the roofing industry, Greenawalt Roofing Company has earned recognition for its excellence. In 2022, CertainTeed Saint-Gobain acknowledged their outstanding performance, ranking them number 1 in Pennsylvania and number 10 in the nation in their Roofing Performance awards. This recognition serves as a testament to the team’s hard work, expertise, and commitment to building long-lasting relationships with customers.
“We want to express our sincere gratitude to our loyal customers who have entrusted us with their roofing and exterior needs. We also extend our deepest appreciation to our dedicated team members who have contributed to our success. We look forward to serving our customers in the best possible way and delivering roofing and exterior solutions that are unparalleled in quality and craftsmanship. Thank you for being a part of our journey, and we are honored to be your roofing partner of choice.” - Travis and Connie Greenawalt.