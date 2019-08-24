Greenawalt Roofing Company started out as a small business and is now celebrating 15 years of business, and 15 years of growth and superior service.
Greenawalt Roofing Company is a Certainteed 5-Star Select ShingleMaster –a hard-earned designation only 2 percent of all contractors in North America attain.
Greenawalt Roofing Company has built a trustworthy reputation with homeowners throughout the Lancaster area by way of excellent service, reliable products and strong warranties. They were recently recognized by CertainTeed Corp. as one of its top North American roofing contractor partners. In addition, the company earned Certainteed’s Diamond Level Customer Approval recognition. The honor is given to companies who have an overall rating of 4.5 or higher on a 5-point scale in their TrackRecord program. Fewer than 30 companies in North America attained Diamond status in 2018.
Founded in 2004 by Travis Greenawalt, Greenawalt Roofing Company is family owned and operated. The company currently serves commercial and residential property owners in the Lancaster, York, Harrisburg and Reading areas, with plans to expand further. The company has both a retail team and a dedicated storm team that helps homeowners who have experienced wind and hail damage restore their property to its original state by offering free damage inspections and working with the insurance company to ensure all damage is covered.
Greenawalt Roofing Company recently moved into their new location at 3530 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, which includes a showroom to better serve current and future customers. The showroom offers a space for customers to speak with an onsite representative, choose the color of their shingles, siding and gutters, and view samples of doors and windows.
Along with the new state-of-the-art showroom, Greenawalt Roofing Company has added new innovative technology to further benefit its customers. The new platform enables the retail and storm teams to create more accurate estimates. It also allows customers to visualize their home renovations – including different products and colors - on an interactive 3D model.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment Saturday and Sunday. The company is currently offering $150 off of any service of $1,500 or more.
For more information, visit www.greenawaltroofing.com or facebook.com/GreenawaltRoofing.