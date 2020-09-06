Since 2004, Greenawalt Roofing has been known throughout Lancaster and the surrounding counties for exceptional residential/commercial roofing and full exterior services. From roofs and gutters, to siding, windows, and doors, they’re a one-call solution for all reliable and high-quality exterior services.
To put it lightly, 2020 has been an irregular year. From a business standpoint, COVID-19 has had a profound impact on many industries throughout the US; however, roofing and home improvement contractors have been (by comparison) quite fortunate so far.
The team at Greenawalt has had to adapt and make adjustments to how they do business, but the roofing industry as a whole has really pulled together to ensure they’ve been able to continue putting out quality work safely and keeping customers satisfied. From office staff to workers on job sites, Greenawalt has pivoted in ways that they never knew they’d need to and feel they have come out a stronger and more versatile company.
Despite the new challenges that present themselves every day, the Lancaster-based roofing company is grateful and thrilled to be where they currently are and what they’ve been able to achieve so far in 2020.
In addition to being voted LNP Reader’s Choice #1 Favorite Roofer for the fifth consecutive year, Greenawalt was recently named a 2020 Top 100 US Roofer by Roofing Contractor magazine, and was ranked #796 on Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Their service area extends outside of Lancaster, into neighboring counties of Berks, York, Dauphin, Lebanon, and Montgomery, and earlier this year, they added Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas to the list.
For more information, visit www.greenawaltroofing.com or facebook.com/GreenawaltRoofing.
Greenawalt continues its solid reputation as a 5-Star SELECT ShingleMaster™ with international building materials manufacturer, CertainTeed.