Winner: Breakfast Spot, Brunch Spot, Place to Buy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Sandwich Shop
A Favorite: Casual Dining Restaurant
Jim and Gracie Rutolo opened Gracie’s on West Main, 264 W. Main St, Leola, 10 years ago and they’ve been serving the best breakfasts in Lancaster County ever since.
When customers think of Gracie’s, the first thing that comes to mind is bacon. There are seven kinds on the menu, including Irish Bacon, Sweet Garlic Chili Bacon and Worcestershire Black Pepper Bacon. Their breakfast menu also includes breakfast sandwiches, omelets, French toast and waffles, and a variety of breakfast grilled cheese options, to name a few. They even have a whole section of breakfast appetizers.
While Gracie’s may be known for its breakfast, the full-service restaurant, bakery and event space offers so much more. Lunch and dinner options include their famous Triple Bacon BLT, amazing sandwiches and burgers, too.
Gracie’s food is all made from scratch in-house, including their jams, dressings and sauces and all the cookies, cakes and pies in their bakery.
Their unique and welcoming dining space features walls covered in inspirational chalk art. After enjoying the atmosphere and all that great food, you might be inspired to pick up some Gracie’s merchandise – such as shirts, hats and magnets – and show your love for this favorite among LNP|LancasterOnline readers.
Gracie’s is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.graciesleola.com.
Gracie’s on West Main | 717.556.0004 | Graciesleola.com