Winner: Hardware Store
A Favorite: Building Materials/Supplies, Cabinetry, Grills, Smokers & Accessories, Place to Buy Paint
With over 50 years supporting builders, remodelers, and homeowners GR Mitchell continues to grow their business in ways that benefit you, the customer. In an industry dominated by big box and chain competitors, GR Mitchell has held on to its small-town values and service while expanding their business. And while the products and services they offer are best-in-class, it’s obvious that the staff at GR Mitchell, from their part time store associates to their sought-after design team, is also truly special.
As their welcoming storefront remains highly visible from a major route just south of Lancaster city, GR Mitchell is best-known by many as a True Value retail hardware store. Covering over 11,000² ft of home and hardware products, their efforts to offer handymen, painters, DIY’ers, gardeners and even grilling enthusiasts with supplies they need to get the job done are paying off. If 50k stocked items don’t perfectly fit your need, an expansive offering of special-order home maintenance and construction products expand their aisles further.
But with a long history in the lumber and millwork business and a strong reputation with construction professionals, GR Mitchell’s building material supply business drives their day-to-day operations. Staffers service projects of any size: from large commercial builders needing full truckloads of material to beginning DIY’ers looking for advice. GR Mitchell’s showroom is also designed to cater to both pros and homeowners, providing an easy and inviting way to browse through trim, decking and railing, door and window, cabinetry, and countertop options.
Stop by their Willow Street campus, visit them online at GRMitchell.com, or call 717-464-2999 for help starting your next repair or remodel project.