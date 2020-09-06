After 50 years of supporting builders, remodelers and homeowners, GR Mitchell shows no signs of slowing. And in an industry ripe with big box and chain competitors, GR Mitchell has held on to its small-town values and service, while growing their business.
With their True Value insignia highly visible from a major route just south of Lancaster city, GR Mitchell is best-known in many circles for their retail hardware store. With a recently completed 5,000² ft store expansion, their efforts to offer handymen, DIY’ers, gardeners and even grilling enthusiasts supplies they need to get the job done are paying off. And if +50k stocked items aren’t enough, in-store pick-up of TrueValue.com purchases expands their aisles beyond what you’ll see in Willow Street.
But when you talk about GR Mitchell, building materials should come to mind. With their roots firmly in the lumber industry, GR Mitchell’s supply business drives their day-to-day operations. Their staff services projects of any size: from new home builders needing full truckloads of material to novice DIY’ers looking for advice. And a completely redesigned showroom provides an easy and inviting way to browse through trim, door, window, cabinetry, and countertop options.
Stop by their Willow Street campus or call 717-464-2999 for help starting your next repair or remodel project.