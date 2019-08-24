Since 1977, Gibbel Kraybill & Hess LLP has provided legal counsel to individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits. GKH’s 17 attorneys and experienced support staff address a wide variety of legal matters, from real estate and business law to estate planning, litigation, zoning and much more. The firm’s office at 2933 Lititz Pike offers clients comfortable meeting rooms and convenient parking in a central location.
GKH attorneys and staff are passionate about empowering individuals, nurturing community, and promoting justice with integrity and compassion. GKH corporate attorneys are involved in the local B Corp movement, assisting entrepreneurs who wish to leverage business as a force for good. The firm also seeks to introduce young people to the legal field by annually offering a paid summer internship and college scholarship to a recent graduate from J.P. McCaskey High School. Putting hands and feet behind their stated commitment to service, GKH has sponsored and entered a team in every Race Against Racism since 2010, and prepares a meal twice a year as part of the Lancaster Food Hub’s community meal program. In recognition of the firm’s efforts on behalf of the community, the Lancaster Bar Association presented GKH with its annual Service Award in 2018.
Browse GKH’s video library on YouTube.