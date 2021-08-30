Choice Windows, Doors & More began 25 years ago, mainly as a window and door company with two trucks and two employees. But over the past quarter century, the “More” has grown to include everything from a cabinet division offering kitchen and bath design to whole-home remodeling services.
In 2021, the company changed its name to Choice Home Remodeling to reflect that growth into a full-service remodeling firm.
One thing that hasn’t changed is the unwavering commitment to customer service and quality workmanship, from your first visit to their showroom to their careful cleanup when the project is complete. Those qualities have made the company a favorite among LNP|LancasterOnline readers for several years in a row.
As a design/build firm, Choice Home Remodeling can help you transform your home’s interior with a newly designed kitchen or bath, a sunroom addition, a master suite renovation and more. Their helpful office and sales staff, designers and installers will walk you through every phase of the project, from initial contact to floor plan layouts to the selection of finishes and materials.
Choice Home Remodeling can transform the exterior of your home, too. They are still the place to go for windows, entry doors, storm doors and patio doors, along with siding, roofing, porches, decks, patios and skylights. They only use quality materials that are attractive, durable, user friendly and energy efficient.
Thousands of customers in Lancaster, Berks, Chester and surrounding counties rely on Choice Home Remodeling to deliver quality work with competitive pricing. If you’re ready for a remodeling project big or small, visit their renovated showroom at 550 E. Main St., New Holland, and take the first step toward a home transformation.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and evenings by appointment. For more information, visit choicehomeremodeling.com or facebook.com/ChoiceHomeRemodeling.