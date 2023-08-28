Winner: Mattress Store
Specializing in Less Snore More Cuddle™ sleep systems and a world class selection of mattresses and sleep essentials.
Since 1990, Gardner’s Mattress & More has been helping Lancaster County residents wake up happier and healthier, thanks to a good night’s sleep, and for a record 14th straight year, readers have voted them Lancaster County’s favorite mattress store. Owners Ben McClure and Jeff Giagnocavo, along with their hard-working team, are on a two-fold mission to help every customer who walks through their door sleep better and wake up happier - and ultimately change the way their customers feel about mattress stores with a 5-star experience for every single customer. They do that by creating a unique mattress-shopping experience that is both rewarding and educational.
The process starts with free educational mattress-buying guides and Jeff’s book Sleep Better. It continues with a showroom visit that includes a complimentary sleep assessment and a no-pressure shopping environment. With a vast selection of Less Snore More Cuddle™ sleep systems, Gardner’s experts can show you how adjusting your sleep position can help solve sleep issues like snoring, reflux, and lower back pain.
Gardner’s is also the only mattress store in the county with a Dream Room, a private testing room where you can reserve time to try before you buy to ensure you’re choosing the best mattress for your unique sleep needs. They back every purchase with their no hassle 120 Night Wake Up Happy Comfort Guarantee. They even follow up after delivery, via personal phone call, to make sure you’re 100% satisfied. Gardner’s has long extended their mission of health and happiness beyond the sleep experience and into the greater community with Gardner’s Gives Back, an ongoing initiative to collect food items from participating customers to donate to area food banks.
In 2021, they took that mission one step further, launching the podcast Lancaster Connects. Hosted by McClure and Giagnocavo, the show highlights local heroes, charities, and businesses that are giving back. The goal is to support the community and help its residents thrive, be more productive, and live happily and generously.
To watch the latest episodes, visit www.LancasterConnects.com or listen on your favorite podcast platforms. To learn more about Gardner’s Mattress & More, visit www.GardnersMattressandMore.com, download a free mattress guide, or request a free copy of their book Sleep Better while you’re there.