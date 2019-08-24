In 1954, the late George Grove Sr. started what was later to become George J. Grove & Son Inc. He was one of the county’s leading installers, offering customers a complete line of home improvement services. The Manheim Pike business started out in George Sr.’s home with one pick-up and George Sr. as the sole proprietor and only employee.
George J. Grove Jr. entered the business at a very early age, assisting his father and grandfather, Cleon Grove Sr., with installations. The business moved from George Sr.’s home to a shop on Cabbage Hill. In 1973, the business incorporated, and then moved to their current location at 1219 Manheim Pike.
In keeping with family tradition, George J. Grove III also entered the business at a very early age, bringing with him the same passion and attitude his grandfather had when he started. The Groves have built their business on a firm belief in a quality product and installation, professionalism, integrity and fairness in their relationships with their customers.
As president and vice president respectively, George J. Grove Jr. and George J. Grove III currently employ a team of 18. The company strives to establish lasting relationships with their customers by exceeding their expectations and gaining their trust through fair prices and exceptional customer service. They have been loyal members of the community for over 56 years.
Their services include replacement windows and doors, roofing, premium vinyl and fiber cement siding, stone veneer, spouting, gutter protection systems and patio enclosures. They also carry skylights, railing, decks, retractable fabric and metal awnings, and shutters. All come with an extended manufacturer’s warranty and are installed by their quality trained professionals.
Customers are welcome to visit their showroom at 1219 Manheim Pike or inquire about a free in-home estimate by calling 717-393-0859 or 1-800-498-0859 or visiting www.georgejgrove.com. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.