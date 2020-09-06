Waking up happy every morning isn’t a reality for everyone. Fortunately for Lancaster County residents, Gardner’s Mattress & More has been making sweet dreams a reality since 1990, and they’ve once again been voted Lancaster County’s favorite mattress store for a record eleventh straight year!
Owners Ben McClure and Jeff Giagnocavo have revolutionized mattress shopping into an educational and rewarding experience, and their hard-working team carries out their better sleep mission with every customer that comes through the door.
While the products at Gardner’s are second to none, it’s their promise to find happy wake-ups for every customer that sets them apart. The process starts with free educational mattress-buying guides and continues upon showroom visit with a complimentary sleep assessment and no-pressure shopping environment.
And get this – you can try a mattress before you buy one in Gardner’s Dream Room. Every purchase is backed by their no-hassle 120 Night Wake Up Happy Comfort Guarantee. They even follow up after delivery to make sure you’re 100 percent satisfied.
Gardner’s has specific expertise solving sleep issues like snoring, reflux and lower back pain with their vast selection of adjustable bed bases that allow users to adjust their sleep position.
Their Gardner’s Gives Back charity initiative gives back to the Lancaster community by hosting a perpetual food drive in which they collect food items on an ongoing basis from participating customers and make monthly food and monetary donations to area food banks.
Learn more at GardnersMattressAndMore.com, and download a mattress guide while you’re there!
Specializing in Natural & Organic Mattresses
Health-conscious consumers seeking to reduce chemicals in their lives and sleep healthier will look no further than the Gardner’s showroom. With over 25 natural mattresses on display, there’s a healthy and sustainable solution to meet most budgets and health needs. Gardner’s is the only showroom in Central PA with Certified Organic mattresses.