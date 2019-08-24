For the second consecutive year, Chan & Associates has been voted as one of Lancaster County’s Favorite Law Firms!
Established in 2009, owner Wendy Chan Esq., has developed a team of attorneys who are dedicated to the facets of Immigration, Crimmigration and Family law. On top of all of their work through these avenues, they are also dedicated to the community which is reflected in all they do.
The attorneys have been taking the changes in Immigration Law seriously and continue to work diligently with members of the community to protect the rights of those who are compromised through this difficult time.
Chan & Associates continue to give back to the community. They have often encouraged young students who are interested in law to accompany them to court. Moreover, the attorneys continuously provide pro bono services for custody, Protection From Abuse, and child support matters referred to them from MidPenn Legal Services. They also take immigration related custody cases from Church World Services, and Pennsylvania Immigration Resource Center. They continue to provide pro bono support for immigrants detained in York County Prison.
What sets Chan & Associates apart from other law ﬁrms in the area is that they are a family and strive to treat their clients the same. Chan & Associates are parents who understand what goes into raising children. Their personal experiences with the immigration process allows them to understand the unique challenges that come with being an immigrant in this country and navigating the complex legal system.
