Providing legal representation in family and immigration law is more than simply a job for Wendy Chan, Esq.
With immigration cases, she doesn’t need to pretend to understand her clients’ struggles, because she has lived through them herself.
“I am an immigrant who watched her immigrant parents work tirelessly in this country to give my brother and I a better life,” she says. “I have watched my parents get taken advantage of by non-attorneys and attorneys alike while trying to get us green cards and then citizenship. I know firsthand how it feels to be scared of being caught by immigration, to be discriminated against in school, government offices, stores, and even just walking down the street.” Chan vowed to be the voice to help people like her parents navigate the immigration system.
Since 2009, the team at Chan & Associates has been a tireless advocate not only for immigrants, but also for children and families in general. They care deeply about their clients, and there is nothing they won’t do within the law for clients who have the best interests of their families at heart. They are not afraid to challenge the status quo or the system if they believe the reasons and goals are legitimate.
“Many people have tried to bully us, intimidate us, spread lies about us and even lie in court,” Chan says. “While it scares some attorneys, we respond by pushing back even harder. We are not here to make friends. We are here to do a job that we wholeheartedly believe in.”
Chan & Associates has the ability and drive to always advocate for what is right. Their office is located at 39 N. Lime St., Lancaster.
