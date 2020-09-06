ACCOUNTING FIRM
1. Loeffler Financial Group
2. Trout CPA
3. First Pointe Financial Services
DRIVE-THRU BANK
1. Fulton Bank
2. PNC Bank
3. BB&T Bank
FAVORITE BANK
1. Fulton Bank
2. PNC Bank
3. Ephrata National Bank
FINANCIAL PLANNER
2. Loeffler Financial Group
3. First Pointe
Financial Services
FRIENDLIEST BANK
1. Fulton Bank
2. PNC Bank
3. Ephrata National Bank
FRIENDLIEST TELLER
1. Shavone Frank, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Comet Drive, Millersville
2. Amiah Gonzalez, S&T Bank, Oregon Pike, Lancaster
3. Gloria Colon, Lanco Federal Credit Union, Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street
INSURANCE AGENCY
1. Unruh Insurance Agency
2. The Hess Agency
3. Ross Insurance Agency
LAW FIRM
1. Gibbel Kraybill and
Hess LLP
2. Barley Snyder, LLP
3. Law Office of Christopher M. Patterson
LAW FIRM FOR CRIMINAL DEFENSE
1. Law Office of Christopher M. Patterson
2. McMahon Winters Strasko, LLC
3. Chan & Associates
LAW FIRM FOR DUI
1. Law Office of Christopher M. Patterson
2. McMahon Winters Strasko, LLC
3. Chan & Associates
LAW FIRM FOR ELDER LAW
1. Law Office of Shawn M. Pierson
2. Pyfer, Reese, Straub, Gray & Farhat, PC
3. Gibbel Kraybill and Hess LLP
LAW FIRM FOR ESTATE PLANNING/WILLS
1. Law Office of Shawn M. Pierson
2. Pyfer, Reese, Straub, Gray & Farhat, PC
3. Gibbel Kraybill and Hess LLP
LAW FIRM FOR FAMILY LAW
1. Chan & Associates
2. Pyfer, Reese, Straub, Gray & Farhat, PC
3. McMahon Winters Strasko, LLC
LAW FIRM FOR IMMIGRATION LAW
1. Chan & Associates
2. McMahon Winters Strasko, LLC
3. Mattes & Mahon, PC
TAX PREPARATION SERVICE
1. Loeffler Financial Group
2. Mangold’s Tax Services
3. First Pointe Financial Services