wallet

ACCOUNTING FIRM

1. Loeffler Financial Group

2. Trout CPA

3. First Pointe Financial Services

DRIVE-THRU BANK

1. Fulton Bank

2. PNC Bank

3. BB&T Bank

FAVORITE BANK

1. Fulton Bank

2. PNC Bank

3. Ephrata National Bank

FINANCIAL PLANNER

1. Regal Wealth Advisors

2. Loeffler Financial Group

3. First Pointe

Financial Services

FRIENDLIEST BANK

1. Fulton Bank

2. PNC Bank

3. Ephrata National Bank

FRIENDLIEST TELLER

1. Shavone Frank, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Comet Drive, Millersville

2. Amiah Gonzalez, S&T Bank, Oregon Pike, Lancaster

3. Gloria Colon, Lanco Federal Credit Union, Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street

INSURANCE AGENCY

1. Unruh Insurance Agency

2. The Hess Agency

3. Ross Insurance Agency

LAW FIRM

1. Gibbel Kraybill and

Hess LLP

2. Barley Snyder, LLP

3. Law Office of Christopher M. Patterson

LAW FIRM FOR CRIMINAL DEFENSE

1. Law Office of Christopher M. Patterson

2. McMahon Winters Strasko, LLC

3. Chan & Associates

LAW FIRM FOR DUI

1. Law Office of Christopher M. Patterson

2. McMahon Winters Strasko, LLC

3. Chan & Associates

LAW FIRM FOR ELDER LAW

1. Law Office of Shawn M. Pierson

2. Pyfer, Reese, Straub, Gray & Farhat, PC

3. Gibbel Kraybill and Hess LLP

LAW FIRM FOR ESTATE PLANNING/WILLS

1. Law Office of Shawn M. Pierson

2. Pyfer, Reese, Straub, Gray & Farhat, PC

3. Gibbel Kraybill and Hess LLP

LAW FIRM FOR FAMILY LAW

1. Chan & Associates

2. Pyfer, Reese, Straub, Gray & Farhat, PC

3. McMahon Winters Strasko, LLC

LAW FIRM FOR IMMIGRATION LAW

1. Chan & Associates

2. McMahon Winters Strasko, LLC

3. Mattes & Mahon, PC

TAX PREPARATION SERVICE

1. Loeffler Financial Group

2. Mangold’s Tax Services

3. First Pointe Financial Services

Tags