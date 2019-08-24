Ignazio and Rosella Caruso opened Caruso’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in Neffsville on April 15, 1983. Still family-owned today, Caruso’s continues to uphold its Italian family legacy through good food, drink and hospitality.
More than 3 decades later, Caruso’s is still dedicated to making delicious food with the finest quality ingredients at a modest price. They pride themselves on serving the freshest food, made with high-quality imported olive oil, cheese and flour, as well as local produce. They also offer gluten-free options.
Caruso’s authentic Italian dishes include specialty pizzas, homemade sauces, soups and dressings, and their signature lasagna. All of their bread is homemade, too.
You can enjoy a friendly dine-in experience or pick up your order from the counter. They also can provide catering for any occasion.
For various hours of operation and menu specials, please visit www.carusospizzeria.com.