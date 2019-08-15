The Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland at 707 W. Main St., New Holland, is one of the largest and most unique thrift stores in the region. Our multi-level 40,000-square-foot building features clothing, furniture, housewares, books, décor, toys, jewelry and so much more!
We have a large vintage area and also feature vintage items and antiques on our Silent and Sealed Auctions. We have a large seasonal area featuring a year-round Christmas room.
There is something for everyone in our easily accessible building with ample parking and elevator.
We offer delivery service of furniture and will also pick up your gently used quality furniture for free.
Through the help of our dedicated volunteers, and our generous donors, our store has generated millions of dollars to support the work of Mennonite Central Committee and many local charities since 1976.
Our store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and thank you for voting for us as the Readers' Choice Awards No. 1 Thrift Shop!