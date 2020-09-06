At Encore Dance Center, our motto is “It’s More Than Just Dance, It’s Family,” and this year especially, we realized just how strong our dance family is.
As everyone’s lives were turned upside down, we worked hard to make sure our dancers felt a sense of normalcy by holding Zoom classes while quarantined. Our Encore staff taught approximately 20 dance classes a week from their homes to students of all ages. We knew it was necessary to give our students a creative, physical and emotional outlet during this challenging and confusing time.
Among our students were nine high school seniors who had worked for years toward having their senior year moment. These seniors missed out on so many of their big “senior moments” and seeing our seniors and dancers every week motivated Alvina, owner and artistic director, to safely produce an end-of-year production for our students, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Fortunately, we were able to hold two show weekends at our studio as well as at Lancaster Catholic High School’s football stadium. All of our students had the opportunity to perform the dances they worked so hard on throughout the year, and our seniors performed as Encore students one last time. It was worth everything to see our students smiling and doing what they love again!
This year is one we will remember forever, and we are so grateful to have been able to create positive memories with our dance family!
780 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601
717.569.1828 | www.encoredance.net