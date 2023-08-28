Winner: Best Dance Studio
At Encore Dance Center, our motto is “It’s More Than Just Dance, It’s Family,” and after another dance season filled with uncertainties and challenges - we have proved, yet again, to be one big family.
Going into our 38th season, we were so excited to put on our second full ballet production, separate from our traditional evening show. Our ballet dancers showcased their hard work en pointe and en demi pointe in a 90 minute production of La Bayadere, presented by our Ballet Directors on Friday, June 16th.
Our recital for our younger dancers, Turn The Beat Around, premiered at Leffler Chapel on Saturday, June 17th. We had four separate recitals throughout the day that featured our preschool and elementary students, showcasing the dances they worked diligently on throughout the year.
The following weekend, our middle school, high school, and adult dancers performed various styles of dance in our 38th annual recital, One Night Only. We were fortunate enough to return to our “home” theater for another successful show at Hempfield High School’s Performing Arts Center.
We are especially proud to have watched our 13 talented seniors perform in their last recital as Encore students before beginning the next chapter of their lives. Congratulations to our senior class of 2023 for all you have accomplished.
This year is one we will cherish forever, and we are so grateful to have been able to create positive memories with our dance family!
Thank you for voting us Lancaster’s #1 Dance Studio for 23 years. We would not be able to continue growing our Encore family without our incredibly talented staff, supportive families, and the many students that have walked through our doors.
780 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717.569.1828 | Encoredance.net