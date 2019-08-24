Willow Valley Communities is honored that you chose us as your favorite for multiple senior living-related categories in the 2019 LNP Readers’ Choice Awards. Our 1,400 team members who dedicate themselves to excellence each day say, “Thank you.”
For 35 years, Willow Valley Communities has been a premier senior living community in Lancaster County. We look forward to continuing our tradition of innovative excellence for decades to come. By providing nearly endless opportunities for wellness, learning, and growth, Willow Valley Communities residents are inspired to embrace the possibilities of a Life Lived Forward. On our two meticulously landscaped campuses, Willow Valley Communities offers 11 different culinary venues, an 80,000-square-foot Cultural Center with fitness and aquatic centers, day spa, art gallery, and 500-seat theater. Our 30,000-square-foot Clubhouse includes bowling alleys, a vintage arcade, outdoor pool, and tennis courts. More than 100 clubs, craft and art studios, woodworking shops, gardening plots, stocked fishing ponds, and model railroad platforms offer plenty of options for residents to follow their passions or find a new one.
Hundreds of your former Lancaster County neighbors who now call Willow Valley Communities home have also discovered that Willow Valley Communities is a wise choice in senior living because it’s the only exclusively Lifecare community in Lancaster County. This unique and financially smart type of contract means that you won’t pay additional monthly fees because you later need personal care, skilled nursing care, or memory support.
