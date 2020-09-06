Willow Valley Communities is honored that you chose us as your favorite for multiple senior living-related categories in the 2020 LNP Readers Choice Awards. Our 1,400 team members who dedicate themselves to excellence each day say, “Thank you.”
For over 35 years, Willow Valley Communities has been a premier senior living community in Lancaster County. We look forward to continuing our tradition of innovative excellence for decades to come. With nearly endless opportunities for wellness, learning, and growth, Willow Valley Communities residents are inspired to embrace the possibilities of a Life Lived Forward. On our two meticulously landscaped campuses, Willow Valley Communities offers 12 different culinary venues, an 80,000-square-foot Cultural Center with fitness and aquatics centers, day spa, art gallery, and 500-seat theater. Our 30,000-square-foot Clubhouse includes bowling alleys, a vintage arcade, an outdoor pool, and tennis courts. More than 100 clubs, craft and art studios,woodworking shops, gardening plots, stocked fishing ponds, and model railroad platforms offer plenty of options for residents to follow their passions or find a new one. Plus, residents get peace of mind with our “Type A” Lifecare contract, which offers predictable future fees if care is needed later. Willow Valley Communities is the only exclusively Lifecare community in Lancaster County.
Willow Valley Communities is delighted to present our newest community, SouthPointe Village, featuring 120 brand new deluxe luxury apartment homes with a variety of distinctive high end finishes and smart floor plan designs.
