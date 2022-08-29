Willow Valley Communities
WINNER: 55+ Community, Personal Care/Assisted Living Facility, Retirement Community, In-Home Companion Care (non-health care) for Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley
A FAVORITE: Apartment Community, Hearing Specialist for Integrity Hearing Solutions VIA Willow Valley
Willow Valley Communities is honored that you chose us as your favorite for multiple senior living related categories in the 2022 LNP Readers’ Choice Awards. Our 1,400 team members who dedicate themselves to excellence each day say, “Thank you.” For nearly 40 years, Willow Valley Communities has been a premier 55-plus community in Lancaster County. We look forward to continuing our tradition of innovative excellence for decades to come, here on our main campus and well beyond into Lancaster City.
The iconic Southern Market on Queen and Vine Streets, developed and operated by Willow Valley Communities, has gone through an extensive renovation revitalizing it into a bustling global food hall and community hub for all to enjoy. Our planned expansion across the street, Mosaic, will include a multi-story, mixed use high rise. Mosaic is ideal for those who desire the exceptional lifestyle that Willow Valley Communities is known for, but who also seek an urban setting and vibrant downtown experiences just outside their door.
With seemingly endless opportunities for wellness, learning, and growth at Willow Valley Communities, residents are inspired to embrace the possibilities of a Life Lived Forward. Plus, all Willow Valley Communities residents, including future Mosaic residents, get peace of mind with our Type A Lifecare contract, which offers predictable future fees if care is needed later.
Willow Valley Communities is the only exclusively Lifecare community in Lancaster County. We’d be honored to help you learn more.
