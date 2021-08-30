Willow Valley Communities is honored that you chose us as your favorite for multiple senior living related categories in the 2021 LNP Readers’ Choice Awards. Our 1,400 team members who dedicate themselves to excellence each day say, “Thank you.”
For nearly 40 years, Willow Valley Communities has been a premier 55-plus senior living community in Lancaster County. We look forward to continuing our tradition of innovative excellence for decades to come.
Our planned expansion in Lancaster City, Mosaic, will include a multi-story, mixed-use high rise at the intersection of Queen and Vine Streets. The Lancaster City plan also includes revitalizing the iconic Southern Market through an extensive renovation featuring a bustling new food hall and community hub for all the Lancaster community to enjoy. Mosaic is ideal for those who desire the exceptional lifestyle that Willow Valley Communities is known for, but who also seek an urban setting and vibrant downtown experiences just outside their door.
With nearly endless opportunities for wellness, learning, and growth, all Willow Valley Communities residents are inspired to embrace the possibilities of a Life Lived Forward. Plus, all Willow Valley Communities residents, including future Mosaic residents, get peace of mind with our Type A Lifecare contract, which offers predictable future fees if care is needed later. Willow Valley Communities is the only exclusively Lifecare community in Lancaster County. We’d be honored to help you learn more.