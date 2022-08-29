Phillips Paint and Decorating
Winner: Place To Buy Paint, Place To Buy Window Treatments, Place to Buy Area Rugs
Phillips Paint and Decorating has been helping folks dress up their windows and walls for nearly 30 years and have been voted #1 choice for window treatments for 17 years in a row!
Owner Jim Doran and his certified window covering consultants can help even the most overwhelmed customer figure out which products will work best for their windows at a price that suits their budget. Then their factory-trained installation team takes over and ensures a perfect fit and years of trouble-free service.
Phillips is a full-service Hunter Douglas Gallery offering the latest in window blinds, shades and shutters that come with a lifetime guarantee. Their showroom is loaded with full-size displays so you can operate the products and see how they’ll look in your home. Phillips also has a beautiful selection of fabrics for their draperies, cornices and valances.
Although most customers will never need to use it, Phillips’ Right Choice Promise can give peace of mind when making a window covering selection. It ensures that you will be totally satisfied with your Hunter Douglas purchase, or you can choose something else.
Their paint department has also been voted #1 multiple times. They carry the complete line of Benjamin Moore Paint and a wide selection of wallpaper and all the supplies you will need. If you need help picking colors or choosing the right product, this is the place for you.
And to complete the look – choose from one of their high-quality area rugs, all 25% off retail every day. Phillips was voted #1 in this category as well. The experts at Phillips Paint and Decorating are passionate about helping make every customer’s project a success – they’ll give you the personal attention that you just won’t find anywhere else!
For store hours or directions, visit their website at www.PhillipsDecorating.com
Convenience, Safety, AND Energy Efficiency!
Right now, Phillips has great sale prices on the newest remote control/automated shades. Shades can be easily programmed to operate on your schedule, giving you ultimate light control and energy savings. They even work with your voice assistant!