Winner: Place to Buy Paint, Place to Buy Window Treatments, Place to Buy Area Rugs
For three decades, Lancaster County homeowners have relied on Phillips Paint and Decorating Center to dress up their windows and walls, and this year is no exception. For the 18th year in a row,
LNP | LancasterOnline readers have voted Phillips Paint and Decorating their No. 1 choice for window treatments. They have the No. 1 paint department, too.
Owner Jim Doran and his certified window covering consultants can help you find the products that will look best and work best for your windows at a price that suits your budget. Then their factory-trained installation team takes over, ensuring a perfect fit and years of trouble-free service.
Phillips is a full-service Hunter Douglas Gallery offering the latest in window blinds, shades and shutters that come with a lifetime guarantee. Their showroom is loaded with full-size window displays, so you can try out the products and see how they will look and operate in your home. Phillips also has a beautiful selection of fabrics for their draperies, cornices and valances.
Although most customers will never need to use it, Phillips’ Right Choice Promise offers additional peace of mind when making a window covering selection. It ensures that you will be totally satisfied with your Hunter Douglas purchase, or you can choose something else.
Phillips’ award-winning paint department carries the complete line of Benjamin Moore paint, a wide selection of wallpaper and all the supplies you will need. Their in-store experts can also help you choose the right products and colors.
Once you’ve taken care of your windows and walls, you may want to finish the look with a new area rug. Fortunately, Phillips has also been voted the No. 1 place to buy area rugs in Lancaster County. Choose from their selection of high-quality area rugs, all 25% off retail every day.
The experts at Phillips Paint and Decorating are passionate about helping make every customer’s project a success – they’ll give you the personal attention that you just won’t find anywhere else! For store hours or directions, visit their website at www.PhillipsDecorating.com.