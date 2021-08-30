Phillips Paint and Decorating Center has been helping folks dress up their windows and walls since 1993, and they’ve been Lancaster County’s No. 1 choice for window treatments for 16 years in a row.
Owner Jim Doran and his window covering consultants can help even the most overwhelmed customer figure out which products will work best for their windows at a price that suits their budget. Then, the installation team takes over and ensures a perfect fit and years of trouble-free service.
Phillips offers high-quality, American-made Hunter Douglas window fashions, which come with a lifetime guarantee. They also carry several lines of the latest fabrics for draperies, cornices and valances. Their specialties include plantation shutters, remote control motorized shades and energy-efficient window coverings.
Phillips Paint and Decorating has a large showroom with full-size working displays so you can try out the products and see how they will look in your home. And their Right Choice Promise ensures you will be totally satisfied with your Hunter Douglas purchase, or you can choose something else. Their paint department is also proud to have been voted No. 1 multiple times. They carry the complete line of Benjamin Moore paints and a wide selection of wallpaper and everything you need to do the job right.
Need help picking paint colors? Trying to dress up some windows? The experts at Phillips are passionate about making every customer’s project a success – they’ll bring you the personal attention that you just won’t find anywhere else! Our store hours or directions, visit their website at www.PhillipsDecorating.com
Convenience, Safety, AND Energy Efficiency! Right now, Phillips has great sale prices on their newest remote control, motorized shades. Shades will operate on your schedule giving you ultimate light control and energy savings.