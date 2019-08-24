Phillips Paint and Decorating Center has been dressing up windows and walls since 1993, and it’s been Lancaster County’s No. 1 choice for window treatments for 14 years in a row.
Owner Jim Doran and his sales and installation team not only help customers choose what products would look best and work best in their home, but they also measure and install all window treatments.
Phillips offers high-quality, American-made Hunter Douglas window fashions, which come with a lifetime guarantee. They also carry several lines of the latest fabrics for draperies, cornices and valances, along with a complete selection of Benjamin Moore paints and a full line of wallpaper. Their specialties include plantation shutters, remote control motorized shades and energy-efficient window coverings.
In addition to professional assistance selecting fabric, color and style, Phillips Paint and Decorating Center also has a large showroom with full-size working displays so customers can try out the products and see how they will look in their home. And thanks to Phillips’ Right Choice Promise, if customers are not totally satisfied with their Hunter Douglas purchase, they can choose something else. Phillips Paint & Decorating Center is here to make your next project a success! Phillips Paint has the best selection of Benjamin Moore in Lancaster, PA. Our in-store experts can help locate the best color for every room on your home! Get the personal attention you just won’t find anywhere else!
Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.PhillipsDecorating.com.