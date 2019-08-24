It is an honor for Natural Stoneworks to receive the Reader’s Choice Award in the Best Custom Countertops category. Every year we work hard to deliver timely and excellent projects. In light of this award, we’d like to announce what we at Natural Stoneworks are doing this year to further our award-winning service and work in Lancaster for years to come.
Since we started nine years ago in an old ice-making factory, the demand for our work has constantly increased and so have the challenges of meeting those growing demands. Recognizing this we made new investments in expanding our team and in new technology to complete jobs more smartly.
To the people at LNP who put on the Readers' Choice Award, to every customer of ours who trusted us with their natural stone projects, and to everyone who voted us Best Custom Countertops, thank you!
