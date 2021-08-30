I have always had the mindset that I wanted to help others. As a youth, I was influenced by several skilled physicians and also my mother who worked as a nurse. I believe this led me to study medicine.
My decision to pursue neurology was triggered by an unfortunate event in my life, my grandfather’s stroke. I dedicated myself to learn about the human brain and was struck by how complicated it was but I never back down from a challenge.
I have a deep understanding of the feeling of helplessness a patient and family can experience when dealing with a neurological disorder. My goal is to help my patients and their loved ones navigate through this confusing and scary time to come up with a successful plan to improve their lives.
Fortunately, I have been well trained which has allowed me to be able to offer a variety of services to my patients ranging from medical management to procedures such as Botox, EEG, and EMG. I also am fortunate to work with our diverse group of dedicated physicians and staff that can offer neurological, neurosurgical, and pain management care all under one roof.
