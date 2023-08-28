Winner: Coffee Shop, Lunch Spot, Place To Buy Salads
A Favorite: Breakfast Spot, Casual Dining
CoffeeCo was one of the first coffee shops in Lancaster County when it opened its doors in the Lancaster Shopping Center in December 1983. That’s one of the reasons John and Heidi Smucker decided to keep the name when they purchased the business in 2015.
But don’t be fooled by that name.
“We are way more than a coffee shop,” John Smucker says.
Many LNP|LancasterOnline readers already know that, which is why CoffeeCo was not only voted the No. 1 coffee shop in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards but also the No. 1 lunch spot and place to buy salads. It’s also a favorite for breakfast and casual dining.
The Smuckers are the fourth owners in CoffeeCo’s 40-year history, and they’ve continued a tradition of offering friendly service and great food made with locally sourced ingredients.
“We thought it looked like a good opportunity to make a difference in Lancaster County and help make Lancaster County a better place to live,” Smucker says.
To that end, they’ve added three more locations: Mill Creek Square, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, in 2017; 504 E. Main St., New Holland, in 2020; and Bloomfield Square, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, in 2021. There are plans to open a fifth location in the Landisville area in November.
All locations have full-service restaurants with made-to-order kitchens offering everything from pancakes, omelets and breakfast sandwiches to grilled sandwiches, specialty salads, wraps and burgers. Much of the menu, from the French toast and croissants to all the salad dressings, is made from scratch.
“Everything that can be made in house is made in house,” Smucker says.
Of course, you can’t forget the coffee. CoffeeCo offers a full menu of your hot and iced favorites, including their own unique coffee blend, seasonal lattes, classic coffee drinks, teas and refreshing smoothies.
For more information, visit Coffeecocafe.com or facebook.com/coffeecocafe or Instagram @coffeecocafe.
Hours:
The Lancaster Shopping Center:
7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closed Sun.
Bloomfield Square & Mill Creek Square: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat.,
8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sun.
New Holland: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sat.-Mon., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue.-Fri.