Winner: Kitchen/Bath Remodeling, Window Dealer/Installer, Doors
When Wayne Chapin and Jeff Zeiset founded Choice Windows, Doors & More in 1995, they were mainly installing entry doors, patio doors and replacement windows. But over the past 28 years, the “More” in their company name has grown to include much, much more.
Today, the business is a one-stop shop for home remodeling services, including kitchens and baths, sunrooms and other additions, decks and patios, and skylights, roofing and siding.
To better reflect their growth into a full-service remodeling firm, the company changed its name to Choice Home Remodeling in 2021. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is their unwavering commitment to customer service and quality workmanship, from the moment you set foot in their showroom to their careful cleanup when a project is complete.
LNP | LancasterOnline readers would agree, voting them the No. 1 for doors, windows, and kitchen and bath remodels as well as a favorite for exterior remodeling, countertops and awnings.
As a design/build firm, Choice Home Remodeling has a staff of 50 - including office and sales employees, designers and installers – who are ready to guide you every step of the way, from the moment you walk in with your ideas to floor plan layouts to the selection of materials and finishes.
Whether your goal is a redesigned kitchen or bath, a sunroom addition, a master suite renovation or more, their goal is to bring your vision to life. They only use quality materials that are attractive, durable, user-friendly and energy efficient.
Thousands of customers in Lancaster, Berks, Chester and surrounding counties choose Choice Home Remodeling for quality work with competitive pricing. If you have an interior or exterior remodeling project, no matter how big or small, visit their showroom at 550 E. Main St., New Holland, and take the first step toward transforming your home.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and evenings by appointment. For more information, visit choicehomeremodeling.com or facebook.com/ChoiceHomeRemodeling.