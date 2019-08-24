Cavod Academy of the Arts offers a Godly environment that inspires excellence in the arts, with the goal of building community and impacting lives.
Cavod currently offers a variety of performance art classes in dance, acting, music, gymnastics, and more. These courses are designed to provide students with an opportunity to explore the arts while challenging them to achieve a standard of excellence. Scholarships are available.
We are pleased to be able to provide our students with a safe haven for their learning experiences. Our Academy strives to be free from sensual and provocative influences, and our choreography and costumes are modest in nature. We carefully screen all music for offensive language, ideas and undertones, and we ensure that all of our themes carry a positive life-affirming message. Offering opportunities for professionals and community members alike, Cavod Theatre is a thriving live theatre that seats approximately 200 and presents Broadway musicals and plays year-round.
We believe that you will find Cavod Academy of the Arts to be a morally suitable environment for all members of your family. Cavod, pronounced kah-vohd, is a Hebrew term, defined as God’s glory, honor, majesty and His visible splendor. In all that we do at the Academy, we desire to make His creativity visible, and to share His glory, honor, majesty, and splendor all over the world through the arts.
For more information about classes and auditions, or to purchase tickets to our upcoming shows, visit cavod.org.