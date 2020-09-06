Due to the recent pandemic, many of our Campus Eye Center patients—both kids and adults—have experienced a huge increase in screen time that is likely to continue for the rest of 2020. With schools moving to remote learning and many adults working from home, everyone has been spending more time on their computers, iPads, and even mobile phones.
This increase in so-called “near work” activities has been perhaps most unnatural for children, who typically attend school in person for at least part of each day and are not always in front of a screen during those hours.
This increase in screen use has created a lot of worry among parents, which is not entirely unfounded. Our own Dr. Andrews explains why. She also reminds Lancaster County parents that friendly and knowledgeable help for eye health and vision concerns is always nearby at Campus Eye Center!
There is no doubt that most computer users experience digital eyestrain. And kids are no different from adults when it comes to digital eyestrain. They can experience dry eye, headaches, and blurry vision, too. While symptoms are typically temporary, they may be frequent and persistent.
Because we don’t tend to blink as often while using computers and other digital devices, it means all of us—kids and adults alike—need to take more frequent breaks from near work activities to avoid eyestrain.
Ophthalmologists recommend taking a 20-second break from near-sighted work every 20 minutes, and kids may need help from adults to remember to take these breaks.
If your child is having a hard time focusing or complaining of headaches and eyestrain, have them evaluated sooner rather than later.
Start the school year right with an eye exam! Whether your child is heading back to campus for in-person learning or plans to complete lessons virtually this fall semester, now is the time to ensure they are seeing well.
Contact us today and schedule a back-to-school eye exam for your student: (717) 544-3900.