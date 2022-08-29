BRIDESMAID GIFTS
1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths
2. Parkhill Jewelry
3. Finch Jewelers
DRESS ALTERATIONS
1. Michelle Rene Designs
2. Lancaster Tailoring Company
3. Gowns By Karen Chow
ENGAGEMENT & WEDDING RINGS
1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths
2. Parkhill Jewelry
3. Ream Jewelers
ENTERTAINMENT
1. 30 West Entertainment
2. Bill Coder Entertainment
3. 3 West Productions
FLORIST
1. Royer’s Flowers & Gifts
2. Floral Designs of Mount Joy
2. Petals With Style
3. Roxanne’s Flowers
GROOMSMEN GIFTS
1. Parkhill Jewelry
2. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths
3. Ream Jewelers
REHEARSAL DINNER
1. Cork & Cap Restaurant
2. The Belvedere Inn
3. The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar
WEDDING CAKES
1. Oregon Dairy
2. Byers Butterflake Bakery
WEDDING DRESSf
1. Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique
2. Michelle Rene Designs
2. In White
3. POSH Bridal Shop
WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER
1. Stacy Parmarter Photography
2. Lauren Fisher Photography
3. Annie Sharp Photography
WEDDING TRANSPORTATION
1. Expressions Limousine of Lancaster
2. Infinity Transportation Services
3. Shultz Transportation
WEDDING VENUE
2. Melhorn Manor
3. Bluestone Estate