Proposal
Buy Now
Wenger

BRIDESMAID GIFT

1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers

& Goldsmiths

2. Parkhill Jewelry

3. Classic Estate Jewelry

DJ

1. 30 West Entertainment

2. Bill Coder Entertainment

3. Chuck Colson Entertainment

3. DJ Mast

DRESS ALTERATIONS

1. Country Threads Bridal

by Gail

2. In White

3. POSH Bridal Shop

DRESS PRESERVATION

1. In White

2. Yorgey & Filling’s

3. David’s Bridal

ENGAGEMENT RING

1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers

& Goldsmiths

2. Koser Jewelers

3. Finch Jewelers

ENTERTAINMENT

1. 30 West Entertainment

2. Party of 5

3. Pocketfull O’ Soul

FLORIST

1. Floral Designs of Mount Joy

2. Royer’s Flowers & Gifts

3. Petals With Style

GROOMSMEN GIFTS

1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths

2. Parkhill Jewelry

3. Classic Estate Jewelry

REHEARSAL DINNER

1. Mara-Leo’s Italian Food Truck

2. Cork & Cap Restaurant

3. The Pressroom Restaurant

WEDDING BAND

1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths

2. Finch Jewelers

2. Koser Jewelers

2. Ream Jewelers

3. Parkhill Jewelry

WEDDING CAKES

1. The Bake Shoppe at Oregon Dairy

2. House of Clarendon

3. Byers Butterflake Bakery

WEDDING DRESS

1. Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique

2. In White

3. POSH Bridal Shop

WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER

1. Leslie Ann Photography

2. PhotOlé Photography

3. Lauren Fisher Photography

WEDDING TRANSPORTATION

1. Expressions Limousine of Lancaster

2. Infinity Transportation Services

3. Drumore Estate LLC

WEDDING VENUE

1. Drumore Estate LLC

2. Bluestone Estate

2. Melhorn Manor

3. Cork Factory Hotel

Tags