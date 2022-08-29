Blossom Med Spa
WINNER: Medical Spa, Skin Care Service Provider, Laser Hair Removal Center
Thank you for voting us #1, the Blossom staff is honored and elated. We love our community and look forward to serving you for many years to come.
Blossom Med Spa has been helping clients feel confident and beautiful for almost 10 years. We have thoroughly enjoyed being such a major part of the Lancaster community and couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.
As one of the first in the area to bridge the gap between wellness and medical, we bring a different feel and vibe to our clients. Whether you’re there for a relaxing massage, laser or Botox you will immediately feel a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Getting clinical services doesn’t have to feel intimidating!
Blossom is about YOUR experience. Our experienced staff of eighteen aestheticians, nurses, and doctors will treat you with utmost care and help you to achieve your most desired outcome. We are constantly learning and innovating to provide you with nothing but the best.
We offer the most cutting-edge services and technology in today’s market. Relax and enjoy a massage, halotherapy/sauna, or facial that is completely tailored to your specific needs. If you are looking to step up your results, we have a wide range of technology, clinical skincare, and injectables that will address unwanted pigmentation, loss of collagen, acne, hair removal, laxity, scarring, and more. Our most requested treatment is microneedling with brightening booster. This service is something that can benefit everyone and requires minimal downtime. It is a staff favorite and a total game changer!
One of the things we pride ourselves in is our wide range of non-invasive treatments that yield fabulous results without damaging the skin. Yes, this means you can achieve results while on your lunch break!
We invite you to schedule a consultation to receive a completely customized plan that will help you achieve your skin goals!
“Blossom is my go-to place in Lancaster. I previously have tried other offices, but nothing compares to the services Blossom offers and their team is truly a gem. They have completely changed my skin and my confidence is so much better. The owner, Alyssa, is passionate about what she does and will work with you every step of the way. Blossom is the way to go! Thank you, ladies!” – Katie K.