Kreider’s Canvas Service
WINNER: Awnings
Kreider’s Canvas Service has been helping Lancaster County homeowners make their outdoor living spaces more enjoyable since 1975. LNP readers have shown their appreciation by making Kreider’s a Reader’s Choice favorite.
Owner Les Kreider and his team of eight employees are experts in creating custom-made awnings and canopies, such as retractable awnings, stationary canopies, window awnings, drop curtains, enclosures, and many other fabric- and shade-related items. They also make dining canopies, doorhoods, entrance canopies and more for business clients.
Outdoor living spaces are more popular than ever, and Kreider’s ensures you can enjoy your deck or patio as much as possible by protecting it from the elements, whether it’s the harsh afternoon sun or an unexpected rainstorm. A stationary canopy with a removable cover will provide protection from both the sun and the rain during the warmer half of the year. During the cooler months the cover is removed allowing sunlight and solor heat back into the home.
Awnings offer the additional benefit of keeping your home’s interior cooler in the summer, too. Studies suggest a savings of 25% to 30% in annual energy costs when shading west- and south-facing windows. Plus, most of the materials they use are synthetic weaves that look like true canvas but can last twice as long, up to 10 to 20 years.
Unlike most awning companies, Kreider’s Canvas Service doesn’t outsource its work. Kreider’s awning professionals are highly skilled and experienced, and they take pride in doing their job right. They can cover all patio and deck areas, no matter the shape or detail.
Kreider’s Canvas can install stationary canopies made to your exact specifications that will accent and protect your deck or patio. You can add to your enjoyment by adding privacy drop curtains, ceiling fans or even mosquito screening.
Kreider’s not only provides awning and canopy installations, but they’ll be there to help you maintain them for years to come, including everything from repairs to cleaning services. They’ll even take them down in the fall and rehang them in the spring for maximum weather protection.
Kreider’s often offers discounts if you have your awnings or canopies fabricated over winter for a spring installation.
For more information about products and services, visit kreiderscanvas.com or facebook.com/kreiderscanvas, or call 717-656-7387.