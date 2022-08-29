AUTO DEALER SERVICE DEPARTMENT
1. Twin Pine Ford
2. Lancaster Toyota Service
3. Lancaster County Motors Subaru
AUTO DEALERSHIP
1. Twin Pine Ford
2. Lancaster Toyota
3. Lancaster County Motors Subaru
AUTO PAINTING
1. Lichty Brothers
2. HNH Auto Body
3. M & R Auto Center
AUTO REPAIR CENTER
1. M & R Auto Center
2. R.H. Cooper & Son Sales & Service
3. Nate’s Automotive
BODY SHOP
1. M & R Auto Center
2. Lichty Brothers
3. HNH Auto Body
CAR WASH
1. Sundance Car Wash
2. Riptide Car Wash
3. Landis Wash & Lube
DIAGNOSTIC CENTER
1. M & R Auto Center
2. Nate’s Automotive
3. Christian Brothers Automotive, Lititz
LIMO SERVICE
1. Expressions Limousine of Lancaster
2. Infinity Transportation Services
3. Lancaster Luxury Limousines
MOTORCYCLE DEALERSHIP
1. Lancaster Harley-Davidson
2. Lancaster Honda
3. Iron Valley Harley-Davidson
OIL CHANGE
1. Landis Wash & Lube
2. Nate’s Automotive
3. Christian Brothers Automotive, Lititz
TIRE STORE
1. H & F Tire Service
2. Costco Wholesale
3. Raber’s Tire
TOWING COMPANY
1. Wayne’s Towing & Recovery, LLC
2. AAA Central Penn
3. Patriot-St. Denis-RC Towing
TRAILERS
1. RV Value Mart Inc.
2. Winters Trailer Sales
3. Pine Hill Trailers
TRANSMISSION REPAIR CENTER
1. Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care
2. Hershey Bros Transmission LLC
3. Christian Brothers Automotive, Lititz
TRANSPORTATION SERVICE
1. Expressions Limousine of Lancaster
2. Infinity Transportation Services
3. Lancaster Luxury Limousines
USED CAR DEALERSHIP
1. 224 Auto
2. R.H. Cooper & Son Sales & Service
3. Twin Pine Ford