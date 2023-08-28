AUTO DEALER SERVICE DEPARTMENT
1. Lancaster County Motors Subaru
2. Lancaster Toyota Service
3. Twin Pine Ford
AUTO DEALERSHIP
1. Lancaster County Motors Subaru
2. Twin Pine Ford
3. Jones Honda
AUTO PAINTING
1. Lichty Brothers
2. M & R Auto Center
3. Barry's Paint Shop Inc.
3. LTM Collision Center
3. Twin Pine Ford
AUTO REPAIR CENTER
1. Rocky Ridge Auto
2. M & R Auto Center
3. Nate's Automotive
BODY SHOP
1. M & R Auto Center
2. Lichty Brothers
3. A & A Auto Body and Repairs
CAR WASH
1. Riptide Car Wash
2. Landis Wash & Lube
3. Mister Car Wash
DIAGNOSTIC CENTER
1. M & R Auto Center
2. Liberty Garage Inc.
2. Nate’s Automotive
3. Wilson's Specialties LLC
LIMO SERVICE
1. Lancaster Luxury Limousines
2. Infinity Transportation Services
3. Expressions Limousine
MOTORCYCLE DEALERSHIP
1. Lancaster Harley-Davidson
2. Lancaster Honda
3. Ephrata Cycle and Sports
OIL CHANGE
1. Landis Wash & Lube
2. Valvoline Instant Oil Change
3. Twin Pine Ford
TIRE STORE
1. Costco Wholesale
2. H & F Tire Service
3. CJ's Tire & Automotive
TOWING COMPANY
1. Lichty Brothers
2. Wayne's Towing & Recovery, LLC
3. AAA Central Penn
TRAILERS
1. Pine Hill Trailers
2. MGS Inc.
3. Winters Trailer Sales
TRANSMISSION REPAIR CENTER
1. Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care
2. Landis Transmission & Automotive Repair
3. Hershey Bros Transmission LLC
TRANSPORTATION SERVICE
1. Expressions Limousine of Lancaster
2. Infinity Transportation Services
2. Lancaster Luxury Limousines
3. Premiere #1 Limousine Service
USED CAR DEALERSHIP
1. Rocky Ridge Auto
2. 224 Auto
3. R.H. Cooper & Son Sales & Service