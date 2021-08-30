tires.jpg

AUTO DEALER SERVICE DEPARTMENT

1. Twin Pine Ford

2. Jones Honda

3. Lancaster County Motors Subaru

AUTO DEALERSHIP

1. Twin Pine Ford

2. Jones Honda

3. Lancaster County Motors Subaru

AUTO PAINTING

1. M & R Auto Center

2. Jones Body Shop

3. A & A Auto Body and Repairs

3. S & A Paint & Repair, LLC

AUTO REPAIR CENTER

1. M & R Auto Center

2. Christian Brothers Automotive

3. R H Cooper & Son, Inc

BODY SHOP

1. Jones Body Shop

2. Barry's Paint Shop Inc.

3. A & A Auto Body and Repairs

3. S & A Paint & Repair, LLC

CAR WASH

1. Riptide Car Wash

2. Sundance Car Wash

3. Mister Car Wash

DIAGNOSTIC CENTER

1. Christian Brothers Automotive

2. Nate’s Automotive LLC

3. Jones Auto Group

LIMO SERVICE

1. Expressions Limousine of Lancaster

2. Infinity Transportation Services

3. Unique Limousine

MOTORCYCLE DEALERSHIP

1. Lancaster Harley-Davidson

2. Iron Valley Harley-Davidson

3. Hernley's Polaris-Indian Motorcycle

OIL CHANGE

1. Landis Wash & Lube

2. Christian Brothers Automotive

3. Jones Auto Group

TIRE STORE

1. H&F Tire Service

2. Raber's Tire

3. Jack Williams Tire & Auto Service Centers

TOWING COMPANY

1. Wayne's Towing & Recovery, LLC

2. AAA Central Penn

3. Steffy's Garage Inc

TRAILERS

1. Pine Hill Trailers

2. Keystone Trailers Inc

3. Burkholder Manufacturing

3. MGS Inc

TRANSMISSION REPAIR CENTER

1.Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care

2. Hershey Brothers Transmission

3. Landis Transmission & Automotive Repair

TRANSPORTATION SERVICE

1. Expressions Limousine of Lancaster

2. Infinity Transportation Services

3. Davcon Relocation Services, Agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving

3. Premiere #1 Limousine Service

USED CAR DEALERSHIP

1. 224 Auto

2.Twin Pine Ford

3.Jones Auto Group Preowned