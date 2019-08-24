Heritage Design Interiors specializes in window treatments and décor for your home or workplace. We strive to provide designs and solutions that best reflect your needs and lifestyle, creating a look that is both beautiful and functional.
Serving Lancaster, Chester, Berks and surrounding counties since 1990, our goal is to create innovative designs that will set your home apart. Whether you need help with one window or require our full-service design expertise for a complete home renovation, Heritage Design Interiors can help you with your next decorating project.
Window treatments are our specialty. From selecting the colors, patterns and designs to professional measuring and installation, we take the worry and frustration out of the process. Heritage Design Interiors offers the highest-quality blinds, shades and shutters available. All Hunter Douglas products are custom made specifically for your window and manufactured in the U.S. under the highest quality standard.
Stop by and check out the working displays of blinds, shades and shutters, and try out the different control systems, such as cordless lift, motorization and ultra glide. We can guide you to the best window treatments for your wants, needs and budget.
Showroom hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit heritagedesigninteriors.com.