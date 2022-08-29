Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster
Winner: Neurologist, Neurosurgeon
Not only does Dr. Perry J. Argires have 22 years of experience in relieving patients’ pain, but he’s experienced that pain, first-hand. “I’ve had two neck surgeries myself, so I’ve been in the patient’s chair too,” says Dr. Argires. “It gives me a deeper understanding of what my patients are going through—I have more compassion for their pain, and it makes me more appreciative of quality of life.”
Dr. Argires is the senior partner at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster. Today, there are five highly-skilled doctors on staff, addressing a wide range of spinal, neurological, and chronic pain disorders. “I’ve had a special interest in neck surgery, specifically disc replacement surgery, since 2007,” says Dr. Argires, considered a leading expert in spinal disorders, including cervical disc replacement surgery. He practices minimally-invasive approaches, and his patients include those with Spinal Stenosis, disc disorder, and spinal tumors. He says, “Our doctors provide the highest level of spinal surgical care, neurological care, and treatment of chronic pain disorders in south central PA.” We also treat patients with Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, migraine headaches, and offer early-onset Alzheimer’s screenings. The practice includes Dr. Louis A. Marotti, a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon; neurologist Dr. Jarod B. John who treats patients with migraine headache disorders, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s; Dr. Jack Smith, a fellowship-trained physiatrist who specializes in interventional treatments for spinal pain, and Dr. Steven M. Falowski, a world-renowned expert in neuromodulation therapies for chronic pain disorders, who was recognized as a leader among his colleagues and chosen to serve on the board of NANS.
Community ties are extremely important to the staff. “I lived in Lancaster County throughout my school years, and grew up in the Greek Orthodox Church,” says Dr. Argires. “This is such a great place to live and raise a family, so I’m very fortunate to feel like I’m always surrounded by extended family.”
To reach Dr. Argires, or for more information on Argires Marotti Neurological Associates of Lancaster, visit their website at www.argiresmarotti.com or call (717) 358-0800.