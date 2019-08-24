Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a well-established therapy that has been FDA approved in the U.S. for over 25 years. It is most commonly used to treat Parkinson’s disease, as well as tremor. It is a minimally invasive and extremely effective procedure in which patients usually leave the hospital in less than one day.
Dr. Steven Falowski comes to Argires-Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster being fellowship-trained in this therapy and a nationally recognized leader in the field. He has previously run a top 10 program in the country and is a national leader in research, presentations and education.
The therapy is meant to treat the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, as well as treat tremor from many causes, such as essential tremor. The procedure involves using small, minimally invasive incisions to implant electrodes into the brain that connect to a pacemaker-type battery in the chest. The implant is not visible and is below the skin. Patients return home either the same or next day. Dr. Falowski seeks to bring awareness and the therapy to the Lancaster area.
