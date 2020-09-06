Dr. Steven Falowski, M.D., has been newly elected to the board of directors of the International Neuromodulation Society (INS).
This is the largest society in the world for neuromodulation which includes spinal cord stimulation and deep brain stimulation.
Dr. Falowski has worked for many years advancing through the leadership track of the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS), which is its largest chapter. He has now been recognized by physicians and colleagues around the world through his nomination and approval.
Dr. Falowski has worked in creating education platforms through these societies for physicians for the proper implantation of these devices and care of patients. He implemented and directed the largest courses in the world for these therapies, as well as contributed yearly to the guidelines that govern its practices by physicians across the globe. A board of director position only opens up once every three years on the INS, and is largely reserved for those outside the US. It is a great honor to be awarded this by his international peers. He will work in the capacity of continuing education for physicians, writing guidelines for proper implementation, and standing as a liaison between the United States Physicians of NANS and the international society.
