For nearly a decade, The Exterior Company has been carrying out its mission of sustainable growth by creating win-win relationships through home exterior services. As a nod to old-school values, TEC knows that a company is only healthy if the customer wins, the employees win, and their trusted partners win. Steering with this in mind, TEC is able to provide the highest-quality products and services, deliver red-carpet customer service, and ensure peace of mind through loyal support from manufacturers and suppliers.
TEC specializes in exterior home services, including roofing, siding, and gutter replacement. Our Project Managers are experts in home assessment, providing recommendations and delivering accurate estimates with clarity and candor. Proudly, we install the market's best products from trusted brands like GAF, Owens Corning, Certainteed, and Tamko. We hold GAF Master Elite and Owens Corning Platinum Preferred status, which puts us into a niche of less than 2% of all roofing contractors. Rest assured, you’re getting top quality craftsmanship—with industry-leading warranty coverage to back it up.
Having installed nearly one-million bundles of shingles to date, there is no roof too complex for us. Our expert technicians are skilled in working with asphalt, slate, and wood shingles, single ply roof systems, metal roof systems, vinyl, wood, and fiber cement siding, architectural sheet metal, and much more. Know that TEC’s installers have the experience and the concern to treat your property with utmost care.
Now more than ever, our homes are the backdrop of our lives. Whether you’re looking to fix a leaky roof to bring your home back to good health, or you’re considering new siding and trim for a fresh-facelift, TEC is here to serve. Give us a call today for a free inspection, and to find out how we can win—together.