Martin Meylin Middle School team teachers selected students from each team who embody the characteristics of respect. The Students of the Month for November are known for their recognition of human worth and dignity, the rights of others, and individual differences; accepting rules, laws and authority; justice, fairness, acceptance, tolerance, and working out differences logically and reasonably to resolve conflicts peacefully.
They were sixth graders Jocelyn Aungst, Paige Baxter, Addison Boyd, Collin Conrad, Maddux Harsh, Jack Hohenwarter, Ryan McClune, Savannah Minnich and Adam Zook; and seventh graders Harmony Allen, James Appelgrijn, Brynn Campbell, Connor Hess, William Neumyer, Jacob Poyer, Megan Platt and Jocelyn Wolff.
Eighth-grade honorees were Katlyn Barge, Rebecca deJesus, Aftin Feathers, Logan Grau, Paige Jordan, Pedro Ruiz, Charlotte Wenner and Landon Yowler.